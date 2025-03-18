Trans beauty pageant contestant Bella Bautista, who was set to make history as the first trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Georgia USA, has withdrawn from the competition.

Bautista took to Instagram on Monday (17 March) to announce her decision. “With a heavy heart, I am officially relinquishing my title as Miss Buckhead US 2025,” she wrote, adding that she joined the Georgia contest in a bid to break barriers and inspire others.

“After deep reflection, I have come to the decision that the organisation’s affiliations and actions no longer align with my values and my mission for inclusivity and a world free of discrimination.

‘I remain committed to my purpose’

“It breaks my heart that this moment won’t come to fruition but I remain committed to my purpose. I entered this competition to show that transgender women belong, that we are deserving of space, celebration and the chance to pursue our dreams. Nothing about that has changed.”

Due to “ongoing legal proceedings”, she felt unable to say more but was certain “the truth will unfold and justice will be served soon”.

The decision seems linked to Kim Greenwood, the president of Greenwood Productions, the company behind Miss Georgia and other pageants in southern states. She is married to country singer Lee Greenwood who performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration concert and various rallies on the campaign trail.

Lee Greenwood’s support for the president was affirmed when he was appointed to the board of the Kennedy Center after Trump named himself its chairman.

Bella Bautista’s decision also comes in the wake of Trump signing a number of executive orders aimed at stripping away the rights of the transgender community.

They include declaring the official policy of the US is that there are “only two sexes”, banning transgender personnel in the military and barring trans women from female sports.

In addition, Trump set in motion plans to restrict gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youngsters under the age of 19.

