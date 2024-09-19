Iron Maiden announce 2025 UK and European tour dates

Iron Maiden have announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The metal icons will embark on the Run For Your Lives Tour in 2025, stopping off at arenas, stadiums and festivals across Europe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 27 September via Ticketmaster.

The show is set to feature a special setlist containing songs only from their first nine studio albums, spanning from their self-titled debut to 1992’s Fear Of The Dark.

It’s set to begin on 27 May in Budapest, before heading to Prague, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will see Iron Maiden play Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow as well as Dublin’s Malahide Castle and London Stadium next summer.

They’ll then head to the likes of Lisbon, Zurich, Madrid, Vienna, Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin and Warsaw across July.

Support will come from Halestorm, Avatar or The Raven Age who will appear across the run at select dates.

The tour will also mark their 50th anniversary as band and is running through to 2026, though those dates have yet to be announced.

Ahead of Iron Maiden tickets going on sale, you can find out their full tour schedule and details below.

How do I get Iron Maiden tickets?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 27 September via Ticketmaster in the UK.

For European tickets, check your local listing below.

Can I get presale tickets?

An Iron Maiden fan club presale takes places from from Monday, 23 September for Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, and the Netherlands.

And then on Tuesday, 24 September for Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, UK, Ireland, Italy, Poland.

If you’re already signed up then you don’t need to do anything, you’ll be sent details on how to access the presale. If you want to sign up to access the presale then head to Iron Maiden’s website.