JoJo Siwa shades Dance Moms cast on Abby Lee Miller’s podcast

JoJo Siwa and former Dance Moms instructor Abby Lee Miller have thrown shade on former members of the cast, with Miller claiming many of them have “done nothing else” since leaving the show.

In an appearance on Miller’s podcast, Leave it on the Dance Floor, dancer and musician JoJo Siwa appeared to address why other Dance Moms cast members haven’t been as successful as herself since the show ended.

Siwa, who came out in 2021 and has since gone on to perform at several Pride events, claimed she has the “loudest voice” of her former cast mates, as she’s the “only one” who hasn’t “sh*t on” the show since leaving.

“Well, there’s a reason why,” Siwa said on the podcast after Miller claimed many of the cast had done “nothing else” since leaving. “And it’s because the one show that they did get to do, they sh*t on after”.

“I have a very loud voice in girls that have come from this show, if not the loudest voice,” Siwa said, implying that she is the most successful Dance Moms alum.

“I think that I’m the only one that has no benefit in tearing you down,” she told Miller, who has admitted that she was “too harsh” on some children in the show, claiming the children she was tough on “didn’t have the talent”.

Siwa continued: “Yes, you are tough. Yes, everyone had their own experience. At the end of the day, everyone has to realise their life and their career would not exist if it wasn’t for you. I don’t like when people take that from you.”

JoJo Siwa has previously spoken out about her time on Dance Moms, claiming she has a bald patch on her head caused by stress from the show.

Former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler has also spoken out about her time on the show, with the actress and dancer admitting that she had needed to “unlearn” her perfectionistic tendencies after leaving the reality TV series.

“My thought process when I was younger, through my dance teacher, was ‘You have to be the best. If you don’t win, you’re not good’,” she said on the High Low podcast.

