Gang used Grindr to target gay men in ‘calculated series of robberies’

Members of a gang used Grindr to target members of the gay community before violently assaulting and robbing them, Birmingham Crown Court has heard.

And on Tuesday (17 September), Demalji Hadza, 21, Abubaker Alezawy, 21, Ali Hassan, 20, Wasiim Omar, 24, and Mohammed Sharif, 22, were convicted of conspiring to commit robbery.

The group staged a series of robberies between 2023 and 2024 within Birmingham and Derby, the court was told.

West Midlands Police said the men stole more than £100,000 ($133,000) during their 10-month spree, during which, on a number of occasions, they targeted gay men on Grindr.

Top L-R: Abubaker Alezawy, Demalji Hadza, Mohammed Sharif. Bottom L-R: Ali Hassan and Wasiim Omar. (West Midlands Police)

Once lured to selected locations, the men would trap their victims and assault them before stealing their belongings and threatening them.

‘Calculated series of robberies’

The five men, all from Birmingham, forced victims to transfer large amounts of money to their bank accounts and left them with injuries, including broken eye sockets, a dislocated shoulder and a broken nose. Many required hospital treatment.

Detective inspector Tom Lyons, from West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a calculated series of robberies with Hadza, Alezawy, Hasan, Omar and Sharif, deliberately targeting victims because they believed they were vulnerable, easy targets.”

He went on to commend the victims’ “huge amount of bravery and courage” in coming forward, and said he hoped the convictions provided “reassurance” to the members of the public.

Georgina Davies, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “These defendants specifically targeted members of the LGBTQ+ community to rob them of their money and belongings. They may have thought that the victims would not report the offences, but we were able to hold all five defendants accountable.”

Hadza, of Erskine Street, Nechells, and Alezawy, of Baverstock Road, Druids Heath, pleaded guilty on day two of the trial.

Hassan, of Albert Road, Lozells, Omar, of Wardlow Road, Nechells, and Sharif of, Keer Court, Bordlesley Green, were found guilty on Tuesday (17 September), following a five-week trial.

They will all be sentenced on 28 and 29 November.

