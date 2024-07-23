Australian Capital Territory police are investigating after two gay men were lured to secluded areas of Canberra on Grindr before being attacked.

The first of the attacks occurred on 16 July on Ada Norris Avenue, Denman Prospect, where a group of four assaulted a gay man. Four days later, seven or eight men assaulted and robbed another victim, who visited a property on Investigator Street in the suburb of Red Hill, Q News reported.

The victim in the first attack was able to escape on his motorbike, although his helmet and gloves were stolen.

During the later incident, the group reportedly shouted homophobic slurs at the victim, a police spokesperson said, adding that the gang demanded money from the man and tried to steal his wallet and keys. The man’s car was also damaged.

“The man was able to escape, but was pursued on foot by the group,” the spokesperson said. “The group continued the assault in front of another residence on Investigator Street, before the man was able to fight [them] off.”

Investigators are looking to see if the attacks are linked and have urged people using dating apps such as Grindr to meet in public places rather than secluded private homes.

Police appeal for further information

The spokesperson said: “We would encourage anyone who has information about these incidents, or any other similar incidents where people may have been targeted due to their sexual orientation, to come forward.”

The force is also keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV footage of the incidents.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, and quote reference 7800123 (Denman Prospect) or 7803814 (Red Hill).