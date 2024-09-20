Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, has endorsed “patriot” Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election. Germanotta also thanked Elon Musk, despite the billionaire being investigated over assassination tweets about Kamala Harris.

While his singer daughter has not yet publicly endorsed any candidates, Gaga is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and sang the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

In an interview with Fox News on 19 September, Germanotta – an Upper West Side restaurateur – called Trump and Kamala Harris “two vastly different people”, saying: “One of them is pure, and he’s a patriot.

“And the other,” the Joanne Trattoria owner continued, “is just going to say whatever she needs to say to get elected. That’s basically what I hear.”

Germanotta said his business was thriving during the Trump administration from 2017 to 2021, and that the current economic climate in New York City has taken a turn for the worse since the Covid-19 pandemic affected businesses.

“Six years ago, I was going to have the best year we ever had at Joanne before Covid,” he said. “And when I say [the] best year, it was 25 per cent more than any other year.”

The business owner said multiple times that he liked Trump’s stance on policies – which experts worry could see the politician erasing LGBTQ+ rights, especially given the threat of the proposed Project 2025.

Germanotta continued: “I’m not voting for people. I mean, look, Donald, yeah, he’s abrasive, okay, but, you know, he’s a patriot, and his policies are there. All right, they’re on target for me anyway.

“I’m into low fuel and food prices – low interest rates,” he added. “Good economy, pro-police. Let the police do their job, law and order…Don’t let these protesters burn down our cities and the small businesses. Keep the jobs here in the United States.”

Germanotta, who hails from Italian roots, also shared Trump’s divisive views on immigration. “It’s been it’s an invasion, as far as I see it. We don’t have secure borders anymore. There’s no more legal immigration.

“I endorse Donald Trump. I endorse his policies. Freedom of speech. Thank you Elon Musk. That’s all I’ve got to say,” he concluded.

Germanotta was recently pictured with trans content creator and advocate Dylan Mulvaney at a Haus Labs event before Mulvaney met the singer. “Dinner dates!!!!”, the 365 Days of Girlhood star captioned the image, which also saw her with Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta.