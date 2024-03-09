Dylan Mulvaney has proved that 2024 is already her year. The trans influencer met Lady Gaga and commemorated the occasion with an iconic photoshoot, no less.

Taking to Instagram on 8 March, the LGBTQ+ activist celebrated International Women’s Day alongside one of the biggest pop stars in the world. After being a long-term fan of the ‘Applause’ hitmaker, Mulvaney even told the singer that she manifested this moment as they posed for a series of stunning photos together.

In a sweet moment between the pair, Mulvaney appeared to tell the star that their dream was to “meet”.

In the clip, Gaga asked: “Really?”, to which Mulvaney responded: “Yeah, I did it.”

“I’m putting you on my vision board,” the singer replied. “For life. Put this on your vision board, world!”

Fans praised Mulvaney for finally making her dreams come true, with fellow icon Julia Fox commenting with a series of crying emojis (because, same), while RuPaul’s Drag Race star Miz Cracker simply wrote, “What”.

You may like to watch

Mulvaney appeared to be at an event with Haus Labs, Lady Gaga’s cosmetic brand, and pharmaceutical company CLINUVEL. She posted an image of her table setting at the event with a napkin embroidered with her name on her Instagram story, as well as a photo with Lady Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

Back in November, the 365 Days of Girlhood creator posted a thread of iconic photos inspired by the singer. The influencer, who received Attitude Magazine’s Women of the Year award in October, tagged the singer’s vegan cruelty free, make up brand in her experimental makeup looks.

The influencer even met Lady Gaga’s mother (left). (@dylanmulvaney/Instagram)

Despite facing transphobic backlash over her trans positive social media, Mulvaney has remained unapologetic in her love for the LGBTQ+ community and life in general.

The influencer faced transphobic backlash over a brief sponsorship deal with the beer company Bud Light in April last year.

Upon receiving her Attitude award on 11 October, Mulvaney reflected on her eventful 2023, comparing it to “Black Mirror episode” – the dystopian Charlie Brooker series.

She added: “I think there’s so much right now that is dark in the world, especially around transness, but sometimes we have to celebrate.”