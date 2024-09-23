Gay politician Lord Waheed Alli is at the heart of the Labour donations row

Lord Waheed Alli is the man at the centre of an ongoing political row involving donations to the Labour Party, but who is he?

Alli name hit the headlines last week for his political activity during his time sitting as Labour Party life peer.

The Guardian reported that since 2020, he has donated £500,000 ($667,000) to the party.

In addition, he reportedly paid for more than £16,000 ($21,300) worth of clothing for Keir Starmer and £5,000 ($6,600) of free clothes for and the Labour leader’s wife, Victoria, which is said to have initially not been properly declared.

Furthermore, the peer was believed to have had unrestricted access to 10 Downing Street. However, it was later clarified that while he did have a pass, it was “temporary” and “given back several weeks ago”.

You may like to watch

Who is Lord Waheed Alli?

Alli, 59, has been a member of the House of Lords since 1998. He became Baron Alli when Tony Blair was prime minister, and, at the time, was the youngest – and first openly gay – member of the upper chamber.

He was a TV executive at several companies, including the Endemol Shine Group and Carlton Television Productions (now ITV Studios). He is said to be one of only a few openly gay Muslim politicians in the world.

Who else has Lord Alli backed?

According to the Financial Times, Baron Alli of Norbury has, in the past, financially supported other former or present Labour MPs, including David Miliband, Andy Burnham, Liz Kendall, Owen Smith, Angela Eagle, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry, to whom he remains a close friend.

Lord Alli (front R) with other patrons of The Albert Kennedy Trust (clockwise from back) Brian Paddick, Simon Fanshawe and Ian McKellen. (Terry George/Getty)

Is Lord Waheed Alli gay?

Yes, Lord Alli is gay and has used his political position to promote and push for LGBTQ+ rights.

He advocated for the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, a law that lowered the age of consent for gay people from 18 to 16 in 2000, making it the same as their heterosexual peers. It is said that he came out publicly during a debate on the proposed legislation in 1999 when a parliamentary debate with Conservative opponents became fiery.

During the debate, he said: “I am 34. I was gay when I was 24, when I was 21, when I was 20, when I was 19, when I was 18, when I was 17 and even when I was 16. I have never been confused about my sexuality. I have been confused about the way I am treated as a result of it.

“The only confusion lies in the prejudice shown, some of it tonight, and much of it enshrined in the law.”

Outside politics, Lord Alli’s philanthropy has focused on gay rights and education for young queer people. In 2022, he became a patron of The Albert Kennedy Trust, an organisation that helps LGBTQ+ youngsters who are homeless or living in a hostile environment.

“My first task as patron will be to support plans to extend these services across the UK, to help the increasing number of young people contacting the trust,” he said.

He is also a patron of Oxford Pride, Pride London and the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.