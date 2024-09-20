Viewers of Ryan Murphy’s latest true-crime series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, are divided over the portrayal of the two brothers’ relationship.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story fictionalises the true story of the Beverly Hills brothers who shot and killed their parents, José and Kitty, one evening in August 1989.

It’s a complex tale, which culminated in Lyle and Erik, then 21 and 19 respectively, entering a room in their parents’ mansion and shooting them dead while they watched TV. The details are gruesome: José was shot six times, Kitty 10 – including as she crawled away weeping.

The brothers spent seven months evading suspicion and spending their parents’ money before being arrested and charged.

But the back-story is perhaps even more gruesome: during their trials, they claimed to have been the victims of serious sexual abuse at the hands of their father. They alleged José had threatened to kill them if they ever spoke up, and other family members testified that both brothers had confided in them about the abuse while still children.

The defence hoped – in vain, it turned out – to have the brothers tried for manslaughter, rather than murder, because of the alleged abuse. The pair were eventually convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 1996 and jailed for life without the possibility of parole.

Murphy’s new Netflix adaptation of the crime and trial, in which General Hospital star Nicholas Chavez and They/Them actor Cooper Koch play the murderous siblings, is already courting controversy.

Aside from fairly standard accusations of glorifying true crime or being unfaithful to the story’s finer details, one of the bigger issues dividing viewers is the portrayal of Lyle and Erik’s relationship with each other.

In one scene, Lyle is seen kissing a shirtless Erik goodbye, and another shows them dancing together at a party, seemingly kissing each other on the neck and putting their fingers in each other’s mouth.

In another, earlier scene, the pair are in a bathroom together, where Lyle is naked.

A homoerotic scene also shows Erik seemingly flirting with a fellow inmate while naked in the prison showers. Pamela Bozanich, a prosecutor in the trial, is noted as having once said: “We knew Erik was gay and having oral sex with the inmates.” However, neither brother has ever publicly identified as gay.

On social media, some have dubbed the scenes “incestuous fetish porn [that] exploits” the brothers’ harrowing story. On the flip side, others have come to Murphy’s defence, saying the scenes are intentional, to indicate how the pair’s experience of sexual abuse “skewed their mind-set” when it comes to inter-personal relationships.

Honestly hate how they are literally playing in our faces about this…Making it about the boys seemingly being lovers 💔takes away so much from their ACTUAL STORY OF ABUSE #MonstersNetflix pic.twitter.com/euccP0lFiI — Zwide.un.bothered (@Iamzwide1) September 19, 2024

“This s**t p**ses me off so bad. These aren’t fictional characters. Erik and Lyle are real people who experienced years of sexual and emotional abuse by their father,” raged one viewer on social media. “They weren’t monsters and never had an incestuous relationship. Ryan Murphy, why do you do this?”

Another wrote: “We can’t let Ryan Murphy direct another f**king show, what the f**k is going on… why are we romanticising incest?”

Yea they could’ve showcased how the brothers suffered at the hand of their dad and family, but no no… it had to be this smh #monsternetflix https://t.co/ilSmE2dH5P — Chhagiya (Fan Account) (@Chhagiya1310) September 20, 2024

taking a story about two brothers who suffered from sexual abuse from their dad and turning it into an incestuous fantasy is horrid https://t.co/HJe0FU7kDk — Giselle de pointe du lac (@zenselle) September 19, 2024

A third said: “Creating fan fiction involving incest between real-life brothers, especially when they have been victims of abuse and incest themselves, is absolutely vile and insane. I’m speechless.”

Referring to the shower scene, someone else asked: “Is this part of the story? Or is this something Ryan Murphy just decided to add in for the hell of it?”

Others, though, point to the fact that during the trial, Lyle admitted sexually abusing his brother, saying he had learnt how to do so from his father. Murphy’s viewpoint, those viewers argue, reflects the experience of two brothers damaged by a lifetime of abuse.

“Ryan isn’t portraying the brothers as lovers or having an incestuous relationship, he’s showing that [the] sexual abuse they experienced skewed their mind-set when it came to love and sex,” argued one social media user.

A second added: “The fact people can’t understand that Ryan Murphy isn’t romanticising the brothers as lovers or having an incestuous relationship… and that instead, he’s showing how sexual abuse altered them psychologically when it came to love and sex.”

Ryan isn’t portraying the brothers as lovers or having an incestuous relationship he’s showing that sexual abuse they experienced skewed their mindset with it came to love & sex . #MonstersNetflix — 🥀 (@gorqeousaly) September 19, 2024

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story wouldn’t be a Ryan Murphy true-crime interpretation without a little controversy.

In 2022, following the release of the first in the Monsters series, The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, several family members of the Milwaukee Cannibal’s victims accused the show of “re-traumatising” them.

The mother of Tony Hughes – Dahmer’s twelfth’s victim – questioned how the murders could even be used for entertainment.

Despite the backlash, Murphy stood by the series.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is streaming on Netflix now.

