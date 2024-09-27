aespa announce 2025 world tour dates and ticket details

K-pop group aespa have announced North American and European tour dates for 2025.

The group will continue their SYNK: Parallel Line world tour early next year with a string of headline arena shows.

The tour will begin on 28 January in Seattle and head to the likes of Los Angeles, Orlando, Chicago and Toronto, with a date in Mexico City on 4 February.

They’ll then head to Europe in March, with shows planned in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Madrid.

They kicked off the tour earlier this year, with shows across Asia and Australia, which recently wrapped up in Bangkok.

The tour is in support of their debut album, Armageddon and has seen them perform the title track, “Supernova”, “Drama”, “Spicy” and “Savage”.

Plus they recently dropped a teaser for their upcoming fifth mini-album, Whiplash, which features six songs and will be released on 21 October.

Ahead of aespa tickets going on sale for their 2025 tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get aespa tickets for their 2025 tour?

In North America tickets will go on general sale at 10am PDT / 3pm CDT on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

A Weverse Presale takes place from 3pm local time on 3 October and fans can sign up and find out more via weverse.io.

In the UK tickets will go on general sale from 3pm BST on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

For other tour dates and presale info you can check your local listing below