ATEEZ announce 2025 UK and European tour dates

ATEEZ have announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The K-pop group will continue their Towards the Light: Will to Power world tour with a string of arena shows across Europe.

The tour will begin on 18 January in Lyon and head to the likes of Milan, Zurich, London, Manchester and Amsteram.

Other dates on the tour include Barcelona, Cologne, Copenhagen, Berlin and Paris before finishing up in Brussels on 25 February.

It follows up their North American tour, which took place this summer featuring 12 headline dates.

The shows saw them perform the likes of “Crazy Form”, “WORK”, “HALAZIA”, “Dreamy Day” and “UTOPIA”.

Ahead of ATEEZ tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get ATEEZ tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 11 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.fr / eventim.de.

Presale for ATINY membership holders will start at 10am local time on 8 October. While the ATEEZLIVE presale will start at 10am local time on 9 October and you can sign up via the group’s website here.

For other presale details and European tickets, you can check your local listing below.