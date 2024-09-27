Megyn Kelly has called out the highest paid female CEO in the US for being trans, claiming that her achievements were not the same as other women’s because she “climbed none of the mountains we did.”

However, it’s unclear if Megyn Kelly realised that the CEO in question, Martine Rothblatt, is the founder of the radio station Sirius XM: which Kelly currently works for (at the time of writing).

The right-wing broadcaster’s comments came after a post made the rounds on X reporting that the Mayo Clinic had added Martine Rothblatt to its board of trustees – this happened in 2022 – accompanied by a 2014 New York Magazine cover of Rothblatt which featured the headline “The Highest Paid Female CEO in America Used to Be a Man.”

Quoting the original post, the host of The Megyn Kelly Show repeatedly and offensively misgendered Rothblatt by writing: “He is not female and he is not ‘the highest paid female CEO in America’. He climbed none of the mountains we did, overcame none of our challenges. He started pretending to be one of us at AGE 40. He knows nothing about being a woman & will never be one no matter his costume.”

Many of Kelly’s followers agreed with her sentiments, continued to misgender Rothblatt, and argued that the 10-year-old magazine cover was somehow “offensive” to cisgender women, despite the fact that Rothblatt has patented a series of world-changing inventions of great benefit to humanity.

These inventions span the fields of medicinal biochemistry, cognitive software and satellite communication –including founding Sirius Satellite Radio in the 90s, which went on to become Sirius XM.

She is certainly someone who deserves to be featured on the cover of magazines, and celebrated for her many achievements.

What is Martine Rothblatt famous for?

Rothblatt is a trailblazing lawyer, author, entrepreneur. She is also transgender.

Rothblatt is best known for being the founder and chairwoman of United Therapeutics, a biotech company that focuses on new therapies to treat chronic and life-threatening conditions.

She was inspired to go into pharmaceutical and medical intervention research after her daughter was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension.

In 2013, it was reported that Rothblatt was the highest-paid female CEO in America, earning $38 million.

Rothblatt also founded Sirius XM Radio, which has grown to be one of the largest audio entertainment companies in North America. Sirius XM is the radio station that Megyn Kelly currently works for.

What has Martine Rothblatt invented?

Martine Rothblatt came out as trans in 1994. (Getty)

Rothblatt has patented inventions in the fields of satellite communication, biochemistry, and cognitive software.

She was first inspired to work in the field of life-saving medical technology when her father was injured in a car accident. Her father closed his dental practice and declared bankruptcy, fearing that he would never walk again. Experimental surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota repaired the damage; he recovered completely. From this, Rothblatt drew the lesson that human ingenuity could overcome the most difficult challenges.

Then, when Rothblatt was 40 and she had just transitioned, her seven-year-old daughter Jenesis was diagnosed with an incurable, fatal lung condition: PPH, so Rothblatt created the PPH Cure Foundation to mobilise research efforts. She also founded medical biotechnology company, United Therapeutics, in 1996.

She’s also famous in the world of space and astronomy. Rothblatt created a satellite navigation technology, known as the Geostar System, which enables precise location tracking of aircrafts. In 1986, she discontinued private law practice and astronomy studies to become the full-time CEO of Geostar. During this time, Rothblatt led successful efforts to win international agreements for the allocation of satellite orbits.

Most recently, she has been working on methods to implant pig hearts in humans for transplant purposes.

Is Martine Rothblatt married?

Rothblatt married Bina Aspen in 1982 and had two children together, in addition to each bringing a child from a previous relationship into the marriage.

They have been married for over 30 years.

What is Martine Rothblatt’s net worth?

According to Forbes, her current net worth is over $800 million. This has increased by nearly $300 million in just the last three years.

PinkNews has reached out to both Martine Rothblatt and Megyn Kelly for comment.