Jonathan Van Ness effortlessly shuts down Megyn Kelly

It’s been a heavy couple of days for queer icon Jonathan Van Ness, who has found themselves in the middle of the trans women in sports debate.

The Queer Eye star made headlines this week after appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and boldly taking a stand against the host’s views on transgender youth.

Now, right-wing journalist Megyn Kelly has decided it’s her turn to throw a few low blows at Van Ness, taking to her SiriusXM show to mock their emotional appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast and assert that trans women should be excluded from sports teams.

Megyn Kelly was seemingly making fun of Van Ness, who had said through tears on the Armchair Expert podcast: “I could just cry because I’m so tired of having to fight for little kids because they just want to be included.

“I wish that people were as passionate about little kids being able to be included or grow up as they were about fictitious women’s fairness in sports. I have to tell you I am very tired.”

Jonathan Van Ness has hit back at Megyn Kelly. (Getty)

Pretending to cry on her web chat show this week, Kelly teased: “You know what, Jonathan? Same. Same. I’m so tired, too.

“I’m tired of having to stand up for my daughter’s right to play sports with other girls. I’m tired of having to stand up for the volleyball player down in North Carolina.”

Sharing the clip of Kelly to Instagram, Jonathan Van Ness effortlessly shut down her baseless comments – and did it with a smile on their face.

“Megyn… Woah. I had to meet you on a press tour in your fourth-hour Today Show show that got cancelled,” they swiped.

“But you did make millions of dollars with that cancellation so good on you, girl boss power, love it.”

Van Ness continued: “But here’s the thing. I don’t think that you would make a video of every single time a high school or collegiate athlete… playing volleyball or soccer or basketball or any of those sports… gets injured by a cisgender competitor, which happens all the time. Why? Because sports are dangerous!

“Trans women don’t make sports dangerous, they are dangerous. So, advocating for trans inclusion in sports and for trans rights does not take away from women’s rights.

“Women deserve the same access to money, advertising dollars, resources, training facilities, scholarship opportunities, and professional league opportunities that men do.

“And I’m advocating for that all the time. I believe in women’s rights. I believe in women’s rights to choose. I believe in trans rights.

“I’m advocating for all the people, that’s what I try to do. And all the best to you!”

Van Ness broke down in tears during their appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast. (Getty Images)

Jonathan Van Ness’s video was flooded with comments from friends and followers, cheering them on for handling the hate so well.

Their Queer Eye co-star Tan France wrote: “Gracefully put!” accompanied by two clapping emojis.

And former semi-pro volleyball athlete Victoria Browne chimed in: “Hi, literally a D1 volleyball player here and can confirm I completely disagree with Megan – pls don’t speak for us sis!! I support trans athletes!”

Van Ness also briefly commented on their Armchair Expert appearance, after his debate with Shepard sparked uproar among the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

In an Instagram Story seen by US Weekly, they shared a screenshot of the Armchair Expert title card and wrote: “I don’t quite have the words for this yet, but I will someday.”

Shepard has not yet publicly commented on the heated exchange.