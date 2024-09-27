Selena Gomez really does seem to be everywhere at the moment. She’s one of the main characters in hit Disney+ series Only Murders In The Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, which recently aired its fourth season.

The 32-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman is also in new trans cartel movie Emilia Pérez, where she stars alongside Zoe Saldana and the film’s lead Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the titular character: a trans woman who leaves the mob, and her old identity behind, to start a new life and live her truth.

Selena Gomez in the trailer for Emilia Pérez (Pathé)

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where critics hailed it as a “masterpiece”. It currently holds an 88 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gomez and Saldana are set to appear on The Graham Norton Show tonight (27 September) to talk about the film, so we thought this would be a good time to run through some interesting facts about her that you might not be aware of: including her impressive net worth.

Selena Gomez is a massive LGBTQ+ ally

HAPPY PRIDE MONTH 🏳️‍🌈



“There is still a significant amount of work to do and I look forward to the day when a person is never judged, discriminated or feared for their sexuality.” — @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/0K1oF3XUHz — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) June 1, 2021

In 2017, Gomez wrote a “love letter to the LGBTQ+ community” that was published in Billboard as part of the publication’s Pride Month coverage. In it, she talks about how her mother used to take her to brunch with her gay friends, and also surprised Gomez at her 16th birthday party with a performance by “the most beautiful drag queen” singing her favourite song.

She finished the letter by proclaiming her support for LGBTQ+ rights and saying: “There is still a significant amount of work to do and I look forward to the day when a person is never judged, discriminated or feared for their sexuality.”

Justin Bieber has a tattoo of Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber (Getty)

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off for several years, starting in 2011 and ending in 2018.

One lasting legacy of this relationship is reported to be a tattoo of Gomez with angel wings. Page Six allege: “Bieber’s most infamous tattoo is a portrait of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on his wrist, inspired by an Elle magazine photoshoot with added angel wings. He’s since attempted to have the face altered, but fans still know this tat’s true origins.”

She has 18 tattoos, including a semi-colon

Selena Gomez is no stranger to ink herself. She has 18 tattoos of her own, including a very meaningful semi-colon tattoo.

A semi-colon tattoo is a way to show solidarity and support for people who have dealt with mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, self-harm, and addiction – as well as potentially signalling that you’re a member of that community yourself.

Gomez has been open about her mental health struggles, saying that she spent years contemplating suicide in the past: “I thought the world would be better if I wasn’t there.” She subsequently got a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and has repeatedly shared her story in hopes of helping others.

She’s in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 03, 2024 (Getty)

According to Harper’s Bazaar, in December 2023, Gomez left a string of comments on Instagram that finally confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the Only Murders in the Building star proclaimed to her fans.

In September 2024, Gomez told Vanity Fair: ““I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”



Selena Gomez is a billionaire

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand launched in the UK in 2022. (Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)

In September 2024, Bloomberg reported Selena Gomez’s net worth had crossed $1 billion, with most of her money coming from her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. The brand’s success has made her one of the “youngest female self-made” wealthy on the list, alongside the likes of Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

She’s also believed to have taken home “at least” $6m per season for her Emmy-nominated turn in Only Murders In The Building, which was recently renewed for a fifth season.

