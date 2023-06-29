Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty are dropping three new eye products.

Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty have revealed three new eye products for its lineup.

The beauty brand is already thinking ahead with three new fall makeup launches, which the singer and mogul previewed on Instagram.

The new products will be available to shop exclusively at sephora.com on 6 July and will be released in the UK at spacenk.com/uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the new drop, Gomez wrote to fans: “This collection is all about self-expression and self-acceptance. It’s not about how you look but how you see yourself. Love what you see.”

So what exactly is being released by Rare Beauty? Well, there’s three new eye products to choose from.

There’s the All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick, the Brow Harmony Precision Pencil and the Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner.

The All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick is said to be a multi-purpose, cream-based eyeshadow “that makes it easy to line, shade, smoke out and highlight eyes all in one”.

The stick – which also comes with a sharpener – will be available in six shades: “Well-Being” (soft pink), “Integrity” (champagne), “Contentment” (rose taupe), “Growth” (copper), “Compassion” (burgundy) and “Adventure” (bronze).

The Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner, a gel-based eyeliner that’s said to glide seamlessly along the skin and waterline, will be available in three colours: “True Black” (black), “True Brown” (brown) and “Compassion” (burgundy).

Finally, the Brow Harmony Precision Pencil, is an eyebrow pencil that aims “to create precise, hair-like strokes for the most natural-looking brows.”

The brow pencil comes in a variety of colors: “Soft Blonde” (for platinum to light blonde hair), “Rich Taupe” (for medium to dark blonde hair), and “Warm Brown” (for auburn and light brown hair).

Then there’s also “Cool Brown” (for cool and medium brown hair), “Deep Brown” (for dark brown hair) and “Soft Black” (for black hair).

To shop the products from 6 July in the US head to sephora.com, while UK shoppers can get their hands on them at a later date from spacenk.com/uk.

Rare Beauty extends shade range

Earlier this year the beauty brand from Selena Gomez dropped three new bronzer shades in an aim to be more inclusive.

It was confirmed that Rare Beauty would expand their bronzer range after “listening” to feedback from fans.

Announcing the new shades, they posted to Instagram: “We’re always listening and are sooo grateful for your feedback to launch more shades in this smooth and easy-to-blend bronzer.”

The three new shades include On the Horizon, a deep bronze with golden undertones and Good Energy, a medium brown with neutral undertones.

While the third new addition to the bronzer collection is Bright Side, a soft tan with cool undertones.

The Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick is available to shop at sephora.com and spacenk.com/uk.