Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season seven are unhappy about the way trans participant Faith is being treated by her boyfriend, Loren.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days follows people who have met their “soulmates” online and who are deciding whether to apply for a K-1 visa “available uniquely to foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens”, so they can bring their partners to the US.

Loren is from Nevada and Faith is from the Philippines, where she said she faced a lot of challenges being a trans woman. In fact, Loren is her first boyfriend and she previously said she hoped to move to the US where she could get gender reassignment surgery.

But, while Faith might think that Loren is her dream man, it turns out that he is hiding several secrets from her.

Loren recently revealed that he has the STD gonorrhea and therefore can’t kiss her. He also told her that he was homeless in the US, working multiple jobs but being unable to afford rent, and was sleeping with different people so that he could spend the night at their homes while he was dating Faith online.

None of this was known to Faith when they first met, and he also hasn’t yet told her that he doesn’t want to be exclusive with her even after getting married.

You may like to watch

Loren was also previously married to a cisgender woman, with whom he has two kids, and Faith doesn’t appear to know about this. He also apparently identifies as “gynosexual”, which is a sexual or romantic preference for femininity regardless of their gender identity. He said he realised he wanted to date a trans woman when he was around 7 or 8.

People on r/90DayFiance, the subreddit dedicated to discussing the show and its spin-offs, have expressed discomfort around Loren and Faith’s relationship, with many hoping that she will leave him.

One person wrote: “Is there no one to step in and help Faith? She seems like she has very low self-esteem and it is sick watching this man take advantage of her kindness.”

Another said: “So sad that Faith feels that he’s a good option because she’s trans. She’s beautiful in and out and she can do so much better than a deadbeat with only $46 to his name.”

Many people feel as if Faith’s struggles as a trans woman, and this being is her first romantic relationship, have led her to look over many of Loren’s “red flags” and poor behaviour.

A third commenter said: “I pray she realises her worth and doesn’t settle for this bottom feeder.”

Apparently, Loren and Faith are still together today – the trip documented in the show took place in November 2023 – but they are dating long-distance as Loren is back in America and she remains in the Philippines.

It appears he has managed to convince her that he is the right person for her, but fans will have to wait until the rest of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs to see how.