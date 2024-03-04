90 Day Fiancé’s Jasmine Pineda has come out as bisexual, as well as admitting she has a “crush” on her trans co-star Nikki Exotika.

The latest season of the reality series has been full of dramatic moments, from family fallouts to extreme weather conditions threatening the future of a wedding ceremony. And the 2024 Tell All reunion episode from this series is no exception.

If you’ve been living under a rock, the US reality series follows long-distance couples who have either applied for or received a K-1 visa and, as such, have 90 days to get married.

In the Tell All Part 1 2024 episode, Pineda revealed that she has “always” fancied Exotika, who previously shared her experience of being a trans woman on the show.

The newlyweds were asked out of the entire 90 Day cast who they would want to have children with, other than their current spouses.

Exotika pointed at Jasmine, who explained that the feeling was mutual. “I would carry [Nikki’s] baby. I like her,” she said.

“I mean, I have had girlfriends in the past so I get attracted to women as well as men. I don’t know, I’ve always had a crush on Nikki,” said Pineda, who is married to Gino Palazzolo.

Pineda married her husband in June 2023 in a small wedding ceremony with just 12 guests. The pair initially met online in 2019 before getting engaged in season five of the show.

Meanwhile, Exotika is no longer in a relationship after her ex-fiancé Justin Shutencov allegedly ended their marriage via text in the series’ final episode.

Exotika first met her fiancé over 17 years ago, and in one episode of season 10, she recounted her experiences of coming out to him after living her life in “stealth” mode.

“Yeah, well I have a secret to tell you, I used to be a man,” she revealed to her husband during an argument, after which the pair broke up and spent some time apart.

“I traumatised him. And he went home and he was depressed for a really long time. And I felt bad about that. Justin and I kept in touch throughout the years. He had to go through things on his own and I had to go through things on my own,” she added.