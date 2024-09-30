Trans woman Natasha Reddington-Romanov, missing for more than a week, has been found dead in the River Thames.

The 55-year-old’s body was found on the river bank in London on Saturday (28 September) morning.

Described by friends as an “icon of Soho”, she was last seen leaving a nightclub in central London at 2am on 20 September, and was reported missing four days later after failing to turn up for work. Investigating officers have said that the body found near Vauxhall Bridge is believed to be Natasha’s.

“Work was undertaken to confirm the identity of this person,” a police spokesperson said. “Natasha’s next of kin have been informed of this development.”

Officers added that Reddington-Romanov’s death is being treated as “unexpected but not suspicious,” and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

My friend Natasha has been missing for 7 days



She is 55 yr old transwoman, last seen in Soho on Friday at 2am wearing a white Chanel suit.



I am asking if any editors or publications would be up for reposting or perhaps covering a small news story about her disappearance 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xOXDc8U3hJ — Tracy Kawalik (@TracyKawalik) September 26, 2024

“It’s honestly a nightmare,” close friend Tracy Kawalik told the Evening Standard on Friday. “She often walks home if her phone is dead. We know she was between Greek Street and Bateman Street around 2am, and that was the last time she was spotted. Then it’s all up to guessing.”

You may like to watch

Reddington-Romanov, who was 55, is believed to have had dinner in Chinatown before going for a drink with friends in Little Italy on the night of her disappearance.

The group then headed to jazz club Trisha’s, in Soho, where she was well-known among bar staff and regulars. After the bar closed at 1.30am, the group went to the Raincall, for more drinks, before Reddington-Romanov headed home.

Friends say they were not concerned when she failed to respond to a message the following day, because it was not unusual for her phone to be out of battery following a night out.

Following news of her death, Kawalik wrote in a post on X/Twitter: “Natasha Romanov. Always and forever. I loved you so very, very much. I hope you knew.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.