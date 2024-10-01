The late CoppaFeel! founder Kris Hallenga is set to share her “incredible life beyond diagnosis” in a posthumous documentary, Living Every Second: The Kris Hallenga Story.

The breast cancer awareness charity co-founder, who was a keen LGBTQ+ advocate, died in May this year at the age of 38 after living with the disease for 15 years. CoppaFeel! was launched in 2009 by Kris and her twin sister Maren Sheldon following the advocate’s diagnosis with stage four breast cancer, which spread to her spine at just 23 years old.

The upcoming BBC Two documentary celebrates the life of the breast cancer campaigner and particularly sheds light on her work to destigmatise living with the condition, and her approach to death. The film includes archival footage of Kris and Maren’s childhoods, and diary footage of the reality of living with terminal illness over the last 10 years, including the last few weeks of Kris’ life.

Hallenga was a keen LGBTQ+ advocate and died at the age of 38 after living with breast cancer for 15 years. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty)

Family and friends, including Fearne Cotton and Dawn French, also weigh in on Kris’ impact on their lives, and on the lives of her followers navigating similar diagnoses. Revealing the upcoming documentary, Maren said the film “shows my twin in all her wonderful colours”.

She wrote on Instagram on 29 September: “It’s a story of diagnosis to death and all the incredible, heart-breaking, mind-blowing and mundane bits in between. It shows a life BEYOND diagnosis and manages to capture the true essence and spirit of Kris – unguarded, vulnerable, strong – but always with a sense of humour and a touch of silliness.

“She wanted for this film to cast a light on the unspoken, to bring death alongside life and to enable important conversations.”

Kris’ twin also thanked director Neil Bonner and production company October Films, who were behind the previous documentary, Kris: Dying to Live. “[They] stayed true to their word and made a film Kris would be proud of.

“She would want you to watch this film and feel moved and uplifted by her insatiable appetite for life and for you to consider approaching your own turds from a more glitter-able perspective. And then check your boobs, of course,” Maren concluded.

Living Every Second: The Kris Hallenga Story airs on BBC Two at 9 pm GMT, and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.