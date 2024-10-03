Boosie Badazz’s gay daughter slams her father’s anti-gay remarks

Rapper Boosie Badazz has come in for criticism from a source close to home after expressing anti-gay views.

The rapper, who ranted in January about The Color Purple having a lesbian romance, claiming he left a screening with his children because it was inappropriate, has faced scrutiny from his own gay daughter.

Iviona, who goes by the rap name Poison Ivi, took to Instagram on Saturday (28 September) to air her feelings. In a candid video, she shared her frustration at her father’s constant comments about her sexuality and his targeting of her just because she’s related to him.

“He always speaking on my sexuality, the whole world knows that. It’s been about two years now and I keep quiet and say nothing, I just go with the flow. I did everything in my power to understand that this is my father regardless, I’m going to accept him regardless.”

Boosie Badazz has faced anger from his gay daughter. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Commenting on a recent interview in which he used the word “contaminated” with regard to her sexuality influencing his other children, she said: “If you know me, I love and respect my siblings with everything in me, and they respect me and love me with everything in them.”

Iviona, who looked emotional in the video, then recalled one of the first interviews in which her dad reportedly said he thought she was gay, saying: “No matter how you feel, I’m your blood.”

You may like to watch

She felt he was “bashing” her and is “fed up” of hearing him talk about God.

“It’s crazy because I never downplayed you, I never said you was a bad father because you not. You gon’ make sure your kids straight, but emotionally, mentally, you suck,” she said.

She then slammed the rapper – real name Torence Ivy Hatch Jr – for having conversations on the internet about his children rather than going to them.

Badazz seems to have taken heed of his daughter’s message and posted a tribute to her on Instagram, featuring photos and the caption, “Never meant to hurt you.”

In another post, he wrote: “Ya’ll won’t make me look like a bad father. I love all my kids and I’m a good father.”

He’s still homophobic — Bovei (@Bovei5Bovei) September 29, 2024

In the past, Badazz has attacked Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya Wade and made homophobic remarks about gay “Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

