Kamala Harris has called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “utterly irresponsible” for refusing a phone call with her to discuss Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton aid.

The Republican governor refused to speak with Vice President Harris in the past few days after the state began relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene and prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, a source told ABC News.

In response to the alleged snub, Harris said that DeSantis’ actions were “utterly irresponsible” and “selfish” given the destruction that Americans across his state of Florida, as well as Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, have had to navigate.

She told reporters on 7 October: “People are in desperate need of support right now and playing political games with this moment, in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, it’s utterly irresponsible, and it is selfish.”

Vice President Harris attempted to contact DeSantis ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival in the state of Florida. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

However, DeSantis said he was unaware the vice president attempted to contact him, amid the news of the Hurricane Helene death toll reaching over 230.

“No, I didn’t know she called me. I saw [the report], but I was not aware of that,” he said. A source close to the DeSantis team claimed to the outlet that Harris’ attempts to communicate were politically motivated.

You may like to watch

DeSantis said he has also not spoken to President Joe Biden in the past few days but was “thankful” that Biden “approved what we asked for” in the Florida emergency declaration.

Florida officials have urged residents to evacuate while they can, ahead of Hurricane Milton. The storm strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Monday. DeSantis said at a news conference: “Time is going to start running out very, very soon.”

“Please, if you’re in the Tampa Bay area, you need to evacuate,” executive director of Florida Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie said. “Drowning deaths due to storm surge are 100% preventable if you leave.”

DeSantis urged residents in the state to evacuate while they can, as 50 counties are under state of emergency orders. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Over 50 counties in Florida are now under state of emergency orders, including Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota and Volusia. Voluntary orders have also been issued in Glades and Okeechobee.

You can see the full list of evacuation orders on Florida’s Division of Emergency Management website here.

If this story has affected you, call the American Red Cross on 1800 733 2767 or visit the website here to find shelters. For disaster mental health support, call the Disaster Distress Helpline for free 24/7, including multilingual support, on 1800 985 5990.

If you would like to donate to the Hurricane Helene relief efforts, call the American Red Cross on 1800 733 2767 or text HELENE to 90999. To volunteer with the Red Cross, visit redcross.org/volunteer.