Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has used the second-deadliest hurricane in US history, Hurricane Helene, to spread conspiracy theories.

In a bizarre online post on Thursday (3 October), the congresswoman claimed that “they” were controlling the weather, after overlaying an aerial map of Hurricane Helene’s devastation on to an electoral map.

The hurricane has raged through several Eastern states, killing more than 230 people – 33 in the state of Georgia, part of which Greene represents. Failing to elaborate on who exactly “they” are, she responded to the devastation by airing her concerns that the death toll could affect November’s presidential election.

“Yes, they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done,” Greene said.

This is a map of hurricane affected areas with an overlay of electoral map by political party shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election. pic.twitter.com/XIbNZjuC1q — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 3, 2024

Her series of posts were ridiculed not only for their conspiratorial content but also for the lack of sensitivity in the wake of a major natural disaster.

“I could have been born at any single moment in human history and yet somehow I had to be alive at a time in which people actually believe humans can control hurricanes,” one social media user wrote. Another said: “Sometimes I’m baffled at how idiotic some of our elected officials are.”

Greene is no stranger to pushing bizarre conspiracies. In 2018, she claimed that a wildfire in Northern California had been started by governor Jerry Brown and the wealthy Jewish Rothschild family – using “space lasers”. When asked about her comments by Emily Maitlis earlier this year, Greene told the respected journalist to “f*** off.“

In a post in February, she expressed her support for the right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ X/Twitter account LibsofTikTok, by comparing queer people to “groomers” and “paedophiles.”

