Pop music superstar Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton disaster relief as the second storm makes landfall on Florida’s west coast.

The non-profit organisation Feeding America confirmed via social media that the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker made a “generous donation” of $5 million to aid in the wake of the dual hurricanes.

The organisation’s CEO Babineaux-Fontenot said via a statement: “We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

Swift moved to Tennessee in her teen years, where the death toll in the state has reached 12 since Hurricane Helene made landfall on 26 September, while 15 are still missing. Country music icon, who was also raised in the state, has also donated $1 million towards disaster relief.

Over 230 people have been confirmed to have died as a result of Hurricane Helene’s destruction across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton made landfall on the west coast of Florida on 9 October as a category 3 storm, with St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson confirming to WPBF News that they had already “lost some life” in the storm. No further details have been released.

Over 1.9 million people are currently without power during the hurricane, as per poweroutage.us. Most of those affected are located in Pinellas, where over 400,000 people are without power, while 9,403 out of 9,640 people are affected in Hardee.

President Joe Biden has approved emergency declaration requests from the State of Florida, which means that relief efforts including individual financial aid, disaster supplies including food and water and mobilising the National Guard will be available.

If this story has affected you, call the American Red Cross on 1800 733 2767 or visit redcross.org/helene to find shelters. For disaster mental health support, call the Disaster Distress Helpline for free 24/7, including multilingual support, on 1800 985 5990.

If you would like to donate to the Hurricane Helene relief efforts, call the American Red Cross on 1800 733 2767 or text HELENE to 90999. To volunteer with the Red Cross, visit redcross.org/volunteer.