German footballer Kevin Behrens has landed himself in trouble after refusing to sign a rainbow jersey promoting diversity.

National newspaper Bild reported that the 33-year-old forward, who plays for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, Germany’s top league, made a homophobic remark as well as refusing to sign the jersey in September.

It has been reported that the star, who previously played for Werder Bremen and Union Berlin, was in a signing session with several other players in September when the incident occurred.

The players were signing objects that were set to be sold for charity events. Behrens refused to autograph a shirt and is alleged to have said: “I won’t sign that kind of gay s***.” He did sign it later.

The special kit – the club and sponsor’s logos or spine numbers and names are designed in rainbow colours – was introduced five years ago as a demonstration of the club’s support for diversity on and off the pitch.

An internal club meeting was called and Behrens was summoned to explain his actions to sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz where he said he “had no aversion to homosexuals.”

Behrens made a public apology, telling Bild: “My spontaneous comments were absolutely not OK. I would like to apologise for that. The topic was clearly discussed internally and I ask for your understanding that I do not wish to comment further.”

Schindzielorz has told Sky Germany that the forward, who has played once for the German national team, had been suspended, although it is not known for how long. “Homophobia has no place with us. Kevin is now home alone,” he said.

The club said: “During an internal meeting, statements were made that were not in line with VfL Wolfsburg’s stance. The incident was immediately dealt with internally. VfL Wolfsburg stresses that it is aware of its social responsibility.

“The club and its employees stand for diversity and tolerance, and fundamental values, such as respect, honesty and openness, have always been firmly anchored in the club’s philosophy.”

This is not the first time Wolfsburg have been embroiled in a controversy involving the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Daily Mail. Midfield star Felix Nmecha, who now plays for Borussia Dortmund, is alleged to have made transphobic remarks in a social media post in 2023, and five years ago Croatian star Josip Brekalo refused to wear a rainbow armband.

Behrens has scored one goal in 16 appearances since joining Wolfsburg from Union Berlin in January.

