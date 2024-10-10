Anderson Cooper hit by Hurricane Milton debris live on air

CNN presenter Anderson Cooper was hit by flying debris while reporting live on the destruction wrought by Hurricane Milton as it crashed into Florida.

The broadcaster was reporting from Bradenton, a city about 45 miles south of Tampa, on Wednesday (9 October) evening as the category-3 hurricane made landfall.

The storm, which was previously a category-5, was described by the National Hurricane Center as “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida” and has brought torrential rain and storm surges to the Sunshine State, as well as winds of up to 120mph.

It has been reported that two million homes and businesses have been left without power, residents in St Petersburg have no drinking water, homes have been destroyed and there have been an as-yet-unspecified number of deaths. Milton has also caused at least 27 tornadoes to rip through the state.

Anderson Cooper was hit by debris live on air (Screenshot of CNN broadcast)

Cooper, who anchors Anderson Cooper 360°, was describing the situation when he was hit. “At the water now, and it’s really starting to pour over,” Cooper said as huge waves and strong winds lashed him. “Woah, OK, that wasn’t good,” he said as an object struck him in the face.

Social media users have praised him for his commitment to on-the-ground reporting.

“I have so much respect that Anderson Cooper is famous enough, he has all the power to say no to being out there, but probably volunteered to do this,” one person wrote. “He’s a true adrenaline junkie.”

Local Democratic politician Anna V Eskamani, who represents the 42nd district in Orange County, said: “CNN needs to let this man have as many drinks as he wants on New Year’s Eve,”

Others, however, criticised news station for putting the gay broadcaster at risk.

“What does putting Anderson Cooper on a pier in the middle of the ocean at the height of a hurricane in its centre achieve in informing viewers? Get my sweet porcelain glass anchor inside,” someone wrote.

Referring to the teen-thriller film franchise, another asked: “Why is CNN trying to Final Destination Anderson Cooper?”

