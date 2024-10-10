Trans-inclusive conversion therapy ban an ‘immediate priority’, says government

The UK government is prioritising legislating a full, trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy, as part of a major change in equality policies.

A Labour spokesperson announced the formation of the Office for Equality and Opportunity, on Wednesday (9 October), which will replace the Equality Hub and take the lead on policy, including “women’s equality, race equality, LGBT+ equality, disability equality, socio-economic equality and the overall framework of equality legislation for the UK”.

The department will work to ensure “people of all backgrounds benefit from the government’s commitments to breaking down barriers, boosting opportunity and ensuring that equality is at the heart of every mission”.

The spokesperson said “key immediate priorities” for the new office included “delivering a full, trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices… championing the rights of disabled people” and enshrining the full right to equal pay for ethnic minority and disabled people in law, among other measures.

“The government is committed to delivering a full, trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices, to be brought forward via a draft Conversion Practices Bill.”

Conversion practices, the process of attempting to forcibly change someone’s gender identity and/or sexuality, are an “abuse [which has] no place in society and must be stopped”, the government has said.

The LGBTQ+ community has long called for a ban on pseudo-scientific conversion practices. (Getty)

Equalities minister Bridget Phillipson said: “We know too many people across our country face unjust barriers, and that’s why we will ensure equality and opportunity are at the very heart of our all missions.

“I am proud to stand alongside our strong women and equalities ministerial team, working tirelessly to address the root causes of inequalities and socio-economic disadvantage. Together, we will drive real, lasting change because background should never be a barrier to success.

“Establishing the Office for Equality and Opportunity is just the first step as we ensure that every person has access to the opportunities that allow them to thrive.”

The launch coincided with the announcement of appointments to the women and equalities ministerial team.

The full team is:

Bridget Phillipson, minister for women and equalities

Anneliese Dodds, minister of state (minister for women and equalities)

Stephen Timms, minister of state (minister for social security and disability)

Seema Malhotra, parliamentary under-secretary of state (minister for equalities)

Nia Griffith, parliamentary under-secretary of state (minister for equalities)

Lord Collins of Highbury, government spokesperson for equalities

Baroness Smith of Malvern, government spokesperson for equalities

Phillipson became minister for women and equalities, and Dodds was named a minister for women and equalities in the Department for Education, after Labour’s landslide general election victory in July.

At the time, the prime minister’s spokesperson emphasised that Dodds would be the lead minister “for all intents and purposes”, with Phillipson named a minister for “constitutional purposes” because she is a secretary of state, The Independent reported.

