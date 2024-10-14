Lesbian wrongly told she didn’t need a smear test because of her sexuality

A lesbian has said she was told she didn’t need a smear test because of her sexuality, despite the NHS insisting that screening is for “anyone with a cervix”.

Rachelle Cox, who lives in East London, said in an Instagram video that her GP had said she did not need to have a smear test – which checks for human papillomavirus (HPV) and abnormal cell changes on the cervix – which she described as “ridiculous, untrue and harmful”.

Smear tests are important for anyone with a cervix because abnormal cell changes can turn into cancer over time if left untreated. According to the NHS, cervical screening currently prevents 70 per cent of cervical-cancer deaths.

“I went to go get [a] smear test and they were like, you don’t need to get one because you’re a lesbian,” Cox claimed. “It’s just coming out with all these assumptions and misinformation about queer sex.

“Not only was it an uncomfortable experience but also if I hadn’t have known better, that could have caused real harm. It makes me worried about how many queer people have been turned away or discouraged from getting smear tests when they really should get one.”

Cox manage to get an appointment, but the incident highlighted the need for “sensitivity training in healthcare”.

And she went on to advise: “Always speak up for yourself and challenge people on their thoughts and opinions, especially when it comes to your health and wellness. Take a friend or loved one to your appointment if you’re nervous or are worried you can’t advocate for yourself.”

Who should get a smear test?

Smear tests are for anyone with a cervix regardless of their gender or sexuality.

The NHS website says that although some lesbians might have been told they don’t need a screening, “all individuals aged 25 to 64 who have a cervix should consider having cervical screening, regardless of their sexual orientation.”

In a blog post, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust says HPV was a “really common virus” passed on by skin-to-skin contact through any type of sexual activity, meaning it can be transmitted by “sexual touching, sharing sex toys, oral sex and penetrative sex” between women.

“Research from the LGBT Foundation has shown that 40.5 per cent of LGB women of screening age have incorrectly been told they don’t need to attend because of their sexual orientation,” the post goes on to say.

Misinformation doesn’t just affect lesbians. Stewart O’Callaghan, the founder of the UK’s only LGBTQ+ cancer charity OUTpatients, said: “[Although] there can be additional barriers for trans and non-binary people when accessing or attending a cervical screening appointment, it is important that all eligible people consider booking in with their GP or local sexual health clinic to protect their health.

“If you are feeling nervous, try calling the clinic ahead of time to talk about how they can help you have a positive experience.”

