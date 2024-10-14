The Upshaws star Jermelle Simon comes out as gay

Jermelle Simon, who stars in Netflix sitcom The Upshaws, has come out as gay.

The actor announced the news on National Coming Out Day last Friday (11 October).

The Upshaws follows a working-class African American family in Indiana. Simon plays Bernard “Bennie” Upshaw Jr. His character was revealed to be gay, last year.

Opening up about his own sexuality, Simon posted a video posted on Instagram, wishing everyone a happy National Coming Out Day.

‘I have decided that I’m enough’

“To everyone. To the ones who feel now is the time. To the ones who feel like maybe later. To the ones who may never come out. And to myself. I want to say to myself Happy National Coming Out Day,” he wrote.

“I decided to embrace myself fully. All the parts of me. I decided to love myself unconditionally. I decided that the one thing that I thought was the biggest curse in my life is actually the biggest blessing that I could ever receive.

“I have decided that I am enough. And I want to thank everyone who has helped me to get to that place where I feel seen, where I feel like I belong, where I feel loved. Thank you for that.

“Thank you for providing a space where I can come on the internet and say: ‘I am a Black, gay man’. Happy National Coming Out Day.”

Fellow Upshaws star Wanda Sykes, who is one of the show’s creators, responded: “Love you Jermelle (proud auntie). And comedian Kalen Allen said: “Welcome, your initiation will be next week. Don’t be late! Your supply list can be found on Grindr. See you soon.”

Someone else commented: “Living your truth is always something to applaud.”

In June, Netflix announced that The Upshaws will end with season seven, consisting of 12 episodes. Season six is due to start next year.

