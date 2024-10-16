Olivia Rodrigo falls into hole on stage during concert

Olivia Rodrigo fell into a hole on stage during her concert in Melbourne, Australia, but fans are praising her for her professional recovery.

The incident occurred on Monday (14 October), with videos of the “Drivers License” singer taking a tumble doing the rounds online.

Following her fall, which happened at the Rod Laver Arena during her fourth and final show in the city, Rodrigo reassured fans she was “OK”.

“Oh my god! That was fun!” she said as she popped back up from the hole. “Sometimes it’s just a whole exchange. That’s alright,” she added, before professionally dusting herself off and continuing with the show.

Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her Guts Tour. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Comments under a video of the fall praise her for “painting professionalism”, while others questioned why the hole was there in the first place.

“At least she’s got a sense of humour about it,” one fan commented.

You may like to watch

Another wrote: “She did it in like, the most Disney channel way too if that makes sense hopefully she’s okay.”

https://twitter.com/z103idaho/status/1846310967904555138

Rodrigo first became known for starring on Disney Channel series Bizaardvark as Paige Olvera. She also starred Nini Salazar-Roberts in the first three seasons of Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Another fan commented of her fall: “As funny as it was, I gotta respect Olivia Rodrigo’s professionalism and getting back up to continue. if that was me, I would’ve pretended to break my leg and go home early.”

https://twitter.com/aubreyvision/status/1846234842553290770

The “Good 4 u” singer is currently touring Australia as part of her Guts World Tour, which has seen her perform in the likes of Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo and Singapore.

The tour is already confirmed to be continuing into 2025, with a string of festival dates in South America, including Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Argentina next March.

Plus her two dates at Manchester’s Co-op Live, which were postponed in May 2024, are yet to be rescheduled and could be part of a new leg.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.