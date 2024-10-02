Olivia Rodrigo fans think she’s announcing more tour dates for 2025

Olivia Rodrigo is teasing more tour dates as part of the Guts World Tour – and this is everything we know so far.

The singer’s website was updated on Tuesday (1 October) with a “coming soon” button that lets fans sign up to a mailing list.

The page also features the Guts album logo as candles, which was previously used as a countdown to the original tour announcement in September 2023.

So, fans believe if the candles start blowing out it’ll be a countdown to more dates, which are likely to take place in 2025.

The singer is currently on the Asia and Australia leg of the tour, which has seen her perform in the likes of Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo and Singapore.

The “Good 4 u” singer will then headline four nights each in Melbourne and Sydney this October.

The tour is already confirmed to be continuing into 2025, with a string of festival dates in South America, including Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Argentina next March.

Plus her two dates at Manchester’s Co-op Live, which were postponed in May 2024, are yet to be rescheduled and could be part of a new leg.

The tour sees her perform tracks from across her two albums, Sour and Guts including “Bad Idea Right?”, “Vampire”, “Deja Vu” and “Driver’s License”.

She’s been supported by the likes of Remi Wolf, PinkPantheress and Chappell Roan, with the latter also joining her in Los Angeles to perform “Hot to Go!”.

You can sign up to the “coming soon” announcement via Olivia Rodrigo’s website.

You’ll then be emailed the latest news from the singer, including possible tour dates.