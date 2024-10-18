Kylie Minogue’s latest album Tension II (2) has dropped, to rave reviews – with one fan falling calling it “another masterpiece”.

Last month, the Aussie hit-maker followed 2023 smash “Padam Padam” by announcing details for her Tension tour next year, as well as news of new album Tension II, which was released on Friday (18 October).

Tension II is hereeeeee 🩶 Happy listening Lovers … now I’m going to get back to this cutie …. 😝🐕😝 https://t.co/uAn1Kv5fJP pic.twitter.com/Rhyyln4U2k — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 18, 2024

The album, Kylie’s 17th, features 13 songs, including recent collaborations with Tove Lo and Bebe Rexha, “My Oh My”, and with gay country star Orville Peck and Diplo on “Midnight Ride”.

Under the news that the album had arrived, one fan thanked her for “another masterpiece”. Another said they were already “obsessed” with it.

Others named “Taboo” as their favourite track, which is also Kylie’s according to an NME interview in which she described it as “if Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ had a kind of a distant cousin”.

Omg ! How cute !!!! Album is amazing! And #taboo is the best song 🎧 on the album and must be a single!!! 😘😘😘 i can’t stop listening to Taboo … I have to be up for work in 3 hours…. 🎧🎧🎧🎧 — 🎀PissedOffPolak🎀 (@KyliesNo1Fan) October 18, 2024

One stan said: “Congrats, Kylie. Had four listens and love the whole thing.” Another proclaimed: “Banger, banger and more bangers,” while someone else wrote: “It’s incredible mother, like, so good.”

Another went with: “Stellar tracks. You did it again, queen.”

The Independent’s chief albums critic, Helen Brown, praised the album for being “bolder, tougher and more inventive” than last year’s Tension. “Kylie sounds like a woman a few shots into the party, totally owning her place in the middle of the dance floor, pulling a giddy guest list of producers and duet partners from their seats to whoop it up in her spotlight,” she added.

Brown highlighted “Shoulda Left Ya” as a “gorgeously heart-broken slow dance”.

The Tension tour will be Kylie’s biggest since 2011, and will visit North America, Australia, Asia, the UK and Europe.

