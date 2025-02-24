Kylie Minogue receives a star to commemorate her decades-long career

Kylie Minogue has received a star in Melbourne to commemorate her decades-long career, and it is so well-deserved.

The “Padam Padam” singer has been honoured with the prestigious star on the forecourt of the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, to mark 35 years of concerts there and an incredible career from the global hitmaker. Minogue has performed 33 concerts at Melbourne Park since her debut there in 1990, amassing sales of 386,000 tickets.

Her star was unveiled in Melbourne Park precinct this weekend and followed performances at the centre as part of her highly-anticipated Tension Tour. Minogue performed three sold-out shows at the venue, before she heads to Brisbane this Wednesday (26 February).

Minogue’s gold star is adjacent to the statue of the late record executive and promoter Michael Gudinski, who promoted each of her concerts before he died in 2021.

It comes as the star kicked off her Tension Tour, which starts in Australia. (Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

“It seems appropriate that MG will be watching over my star each day,” Minogue said. “This is such an honour to have this in my home town.” The “Midnight Ride” singer hails from, Caulfield South, a suburb of the Victorian city.

She continued of the star: “I wasn’t quite prepared for the gravitas of it and what it means to me and how beautiful it looks.”

John Harnden, Melbourne Park CEO, said her performances are record-breaking. “It’s only fitting we celebrate her amazing legacy with this star, cementing her name in the history of this great destination for live events,” Harnden said.

Minogue also shot the music video for the 1988 track “Got to Be Certain” in the city, opposite Melbourne Park.

Her current tour is Kylie’s biggest since 2011, and will also hit stops in North America, Asia, the UK and Europe. After her performances Down Under, Minogue will soon head to Asia and the UK, with the North American and European dates to follow in the coming weeks.