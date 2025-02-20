Kylie Minogue appears in trailer for new Netflix murder mystery The Residence

The trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix murder mystery The Residence is here, and it features an unexpected cameo from Kylie Minogue.

On Wednesday (19 February) the official trailer for the whodunit mini-series dropped and saw a series of 157 suspects accused of killing someone within the White House’s 132 rooms. The difficult thing to unpack is, everyone has a motive. The question is, “who did it?”

Emmy-award winner Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black, Painkiller) portrays the brilliant private investigator Cordelia Cupp. Aduba is joined by an all-star cast including Blockbuster’s Randall Park playing an FBI agent, who isn’t exactly the sharpest tool in the shed.

Also in the cast is The Boys’ Giancarlo Esposito who is the series’ unfortunate murder victim, This Is Us’ Susan Kelechi Watson, Wanderlust’s Ken Marino, My Name Is Earl’s Jason Lee, and Saturday Night Live’s Jane Curtin.

Not forgetting the ever-loved musician-come-actress Minogue, who also appears in the trailer as herself. As Cordelia (Aduba) says, “I’ve got the FBI, the President of the United States and Kylie Minogue breathing down my neck,” it’s certainly a lot of pressure. But we think this DI can handle it.

The star is one of the invited guests at the White House’s state dinner, representing her home country Australia. The series will see Minogue returning to her acting roots after first gaining recognition for her role as Charlene in the Australian soap opera Neighbours in 1986.

It marks Minogue’s first acting appearance since 2023, as per IMDb. (Netflix)

The Residence will also mark her first on-screen gig since 2023, as per IMDb, when she appeared in a single episode of the Australian comedy-drama Strife as musician Gwen Lewis. It marks a change from her music chops, with the two-time Grammy award-winner working on her biggest live show since 2011 with The Tension Tour, which is set to stop in North America, Australia, Asia, the UK, and Europe.

The official plot synopsis for The Residence reads: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. 1 dead body. 1 wildly eccentric detective. 1 disastrous State Dinner. The Residence, a new series from Shondaland, is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

The Residence arrives on Netflix on 20 March.