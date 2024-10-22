Shakira to headline WorldPride 2025

Shakira has lived many lives: Beautiful Liar, She Wolf, famed Oral Fixator, and now, headliner of WorldPride 2025.

The three-time Grammy winner and “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker will take to the stage at Nationals Park, Washington DC, for the welcome concert at WorldPride on 31 May next year.

The Colombian superstar will bring her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to the city as part of its annual Pride celebrations, with 2025 marking 50 years since Washington DC’s first ever Pride event.

In a statement, WorldPride promised that Shakira would not only bring “tracks from her new album” Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran to the performance, but “her legendary catalogue of hits” too.

Muriel Bowser, mayor of DC, said that the city “can’t wait” for the blowout Pride event to arrive.

“There’s a lot to look forward to and lot to be excited about — and a kickoff concert with Shakira is one more fantastic reason to plan your trip to DC for WorldPride,” she said.

“It’s the biggest event of the year and we are thrilled to welcome Colombian pop legend Shakira to DC for a truly momentous evening of love, pride, and community – celebrating the final week of extraordinary celebrations,” added the executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, Ryan Bos.

Capital Pride Alliance is a non-profit organisation which works in Washington DC to support LGBTQ+ people through educational programmes and fundraising.

WorldPride is a series of Pride events hosted by InterPride, which take place in one specific city every year.

While Shakira hasn’t commented specifically on her slot at WorldPride, she did say she was excited to give her “best show yet” as she announced her 2025 North American tour.

“I’m so excited to share my best show yet with you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all for supporting and inspiring me to keep pushing myself. I can’t wait to celebrate with you in May!”

When do Shakira tour tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 25 October via Ticketmaster.

Fans can register for an exclusive presale code at shakira.com. You’ll need to choose your preferred date and enter your details. You’ll then be sent a code to access it from 12pm local time on 24 October.

A Citi Cardmember presale takes place from 12pm local time on 23 October. This is available to cardholders and you’ll need to check out using your Citi card.

For other local presales taking place, you can check your preferred listing below.

13 May – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium – tickets

15 May – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium – tickets

20 May – Montreal, Bell Centre – tickets

22 May – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena – tickets

26 May – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena – tickets

29 May – Boston, Fenway Park – tickets

31 May – Washington, DC, Nationals Park – tickets

4 June – Orlando, Camping World Stadium – tickets

6 June – Miami Gardens, Hard Rock Stadium – tickets

11 June – Arlington, Globe Life Field – tickets

13 June – San Antonio, Alamodome – tickets

15 June – Houston, Toyota Center – tickets

20 June – Inglewood, SoFi Stadium – tickets

22 June – Phoenix, Footprint Center – tickets

26 June – San Diego, Snapdragon Stadium – tickets

28 June – Paradise, Allegiant Stadium – tickets

30 June – San Francisco, Oracle Park – tickets

