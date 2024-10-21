Shakira announces 2025 North American stadium tour dates

Shakira has announced details of a headline North American tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will headline her biggest shows to date, with a stadium run across the US and Canada.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 12pm local time on 25 October via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour dates, the singer said on social media: “Here are my new 2025 North America dates. I’m so excited to share my best show yet with you. Thank you all for supporting and inspiring me to keep pushing myself. I can’t wait to celebrate with you in May!”.

You may like to watch

It comes after she cancelled her arena run following a huge demand for tickets and has upgraded the shows to stadium venues.

The tour is set to kick off on 13 May in Charlotte and head to the likes of Toronto, Detroit, Washington, Orlando, Houston and Las Vegas to name a few.

Shakira will finish up the North American leg of the tour in San Francisco on 30 June.

The tour is in support of her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which features singles “Monotonía”, “TQG”, “Acróstico” and “El Jefe”.

Fans can also expect to hear some of her greatest hits, including “She Wolf”, “Whenever Wherever”, “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka”.

The tour is also scheduled to stop off across South America, with dates planned for Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico in early 2025.

Ahead of Shakira tour tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Shakira tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 25 October via Ticketmaster.

Fans can register for an exclusive presale code at shakira.com. You’ll need to choose your preferred date and enter your details. You’ll then be sent a code to access it from 12pm local time on 24 October.

A Citi Cardmember presale takes place from 12pm local time on 23 October. This is available to cardholders and you’ll need to check out using your Citi card.

For other local presales taking place, you can check your preferred listing below.