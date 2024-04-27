It’s bad news for polyamorous queens. Shakira has declared that “monogamy is a utopia” following her split from long-term partner Gerard Piqué.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker has opened up on her experience with relationships following her split from the professional football player. Although celebrities like RuPaul and David Haye have opened up about polyamory in recent moments, Shakira has now confirmed that monogamous relationships are her preference.

She said in an interview with Marie Claire: “I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other.

“I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself. Monogamy is a utopia,” she told the outlet about relationships.

Although the star hasn’t been so lucky in her love life with her ex-partner – whom fans believed she found out he was cheating based on a jam jar scandal, according to reports – she has felt the love of her friends, fans, and children.

The pair were married for 12 years, and announced their divorce in June 2022. (James Devaney/Getty Images)

She said: “I’ve been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans and my children and true friends. Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that’s true. It lasts longer – at least in my experience. My relationship [lasted] 12 years but my friends will be there a lifetime. When hardship came, that’s when I learned how truly important friendship was.”

You may like to watch

The couple announced their split in June 2022 via a joint statement, which read: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Since their split, Shakira released a breakup song, which was speculated to be about the demise of their relationship. The track, “Monotonía” featuring Puerto Rican star Ozana, features the lyrics: “It wasn’t your fault, it wasn’t my fault / It was monotony’s fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen.

“Suddenly you were no longer the same / You left me because of your narcissism / You forgot what we were one day.”