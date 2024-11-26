Big Brother stars Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan are nothing if not self-aware.

“Everyone and their nan has a podcast nowadays, don’t they?” notes trained lawyer and now podcast host Jordan, who captivated the UK with his jazzy shirts and dry-as-a-bone humour as a housemate on last year’s ITV Big Brother reboot.

Not only did he take home the £100,000 prize, but also a boyfriend. While his winnings are now gone, his relationship with food critic and housemate Henry – which blossomed, wilted and blossomed again during their time in the house – is still going strong.

One year on from their time together in the BB house, and a week or so on from this year’s winner Ali Bromley making history as Big Brother‘s first lesbian winner, the couple are back. This time though, they’re in our ears instead of on our screens: their podcast Club Sandwich has just landed on streaming services.

It’s something fans have been calling for since the moment the duo left the house as an item. “We’ve taken our bl**dy time,” Jordan admits.

In fairness, they’ve been pretty busy this past year, spending every waking moment with one each other in their new flat. “It’s giving co-dependency,” laughs Henry.

The podcast’s title comes from Henry’s top sandwich pick. “No matter where you are in the world, it’s like a bit of a comfort and a cuddle,” he says. “A club sandwich, some fries and a glass of rosé, that’s how I want to go out in this world.”

Described as “the show that’s about sandwiches that isn’t really about sandwiches,” the podcast sees the couple mull over their week, enjoy a little rant and celebrate some of the UK’s favourite snacks. Sandwiches are the “anchor” rather than the main focus. “Can you tell that every other podcast idea has been taken?” Southan asks. There’s that self-awareness again.

Ahead of episode two on Wednesday (27 November), the couple chatted to PinkNews about the podcast, their relationship, this year’s Big Brother and who they want to see on Celebrity Big Brother.

PinkNews: So, what is Club Sandwich about?

Henry: It’s us navigating our relationship and doing our usual bickering that we might do at home but with a with a microphone and a camera in front of us, and there happens to be a sandwich involved every week because we bonded over sandwiches in the Big Brother house.

Jordan: It’s good evidence in case we ever need it for divorce proceedings, having the bickering being on camera. We basically talk tripe for 30 to 40 minutes.

Where do the sandwiches come in?

H: At the end of each episode, we present each other with a sandwich under a cloche, and we have it on a leader board throughout the series. The sandwich part anchors each episode. There’s a section called “Slice of Life” where we talk about something that’s gone on in our lives that week, or within the [past] 27 years.

J: If you want to know why a sausage is called a banger, then you must listen to the first episode because I go into great detail about it.

Have sandwiches always had a big influence on your relationship?

H: We bonded when Jordan introduced me to the crisp sandwich in the house. I’d never tried such a thing, and I loved it. When there was very limited stuff in that house, because we weren’t passing shopping tasks, it might be there’s a loaf of bread and some crisps. You gotta work with what you’ve got.

J: The best way to do it is butter half of the bread, mayonnaise on the other half. But I’m trying to lose weight at the moment, so I’m reducing my crisp sandwich intake.

There are no guests on the podcast, right? Just the two of you?

J: You make a joke about that on the podcast, don’t you? Shall I repeat it?

H: We don’t want any more triangles… but on series two there might be “Jenry” sandwiches.

J: That’s disgusting.

Henry (L) and Jordan are now living together. (Getty)

Let’s hear it: what are your most controversial food opinions?

H: Jordan put mayonnaise in his Pot Noodle on the show. That is psychopath behaviour. I can’t stand pickles. There’s something about things that are stagnant in a jar or floating, bobbing about. Anything that you might have in a war-time bunker, those kind of things.

J: I love baked beans, Branston beans and Heinz, if they’re listening. I can’t stand avocado. Avocado is just b******s. I don’t understand it. Just use butter.

H: I don’t like fish and chips. It’s giving “beige buffet”. It’s so one-noted, but Jordan’s a northerner and he’s told me that up north [it’s better], so maybe I’ve been missing out. Why [are] there fluorescent green peas on the side that stink of malt vinegar? I find the whole thing deeply unpleasant.

On to other delicious things: your relationship. We’ve all seen the hilarious fake proposal video teasing Club Sandwich but I also recently read that Henry teased an actual proposal.

H: I woke up to “congratulations” messages, and thought: “What b*****d has spread this rumour?” Turns out it was me.

J: It’s usually me spreading stuff like that, isn’t it?

H: Big Brother‘s such a weird experience like that. Hardly anyone gets to do [it] and it’s very strange. I can imagine it’s quite isolating if you didn’t have each other, and we left the house and didn’t really leave each other’s sides since. It’s so surreal, the fact that we went on a reality TV show, we’d never met each other, we’ve never been in a relationship before. My mum was like: “Of course you have to find your man by going on bl**dy telly.”

J: The dating apps never work.

H: I actually deleted Hinge the night I came out [of the house]. I was that confident in you, darling.

J: I didn’t even have it.

A lot of couples who meet on a reality series wouldn’t last a year together. What’s your special ingredient?

H: Most couples, if they live together, they might go off to work [or] part ways each morning, then see each other in the evening. We spend so much time together. I think most couples would have murdered each other by now but for some reason it just works. The only threat I’ve made to Jordan is that I might break his Disney castle Lego one day.

J: The thing is, I’m always like: “Oh yeah, I’m sick of you now, Henry.” But then when you’re not there, I miss you.

What’s the best quality you’ve bought out in each other over the past year?

J: I smile a lot more now. I know that’s cringe-worthy but I guess I’m happier.

H: I was always very much a lone wolf. I would go out to a lot of events on my own. I never really thought about a relationship. I was always so happy being independent. I suppose it did help me unlock those emotional feelings which I’m very grateful for.

Let’s touch briefly on this year’s Big Brother. Who did you want to win?

J: I wanted Emma because she brought humour to the house, and humour is essential in that house.

H: I liked how to the point she was. I also really liked Lily. In my eyes, she was definitely at least a finalist.

Have you reached out to our winner, Ali?

H: You’ve reached out, haven’t you?

J: Yeah, we follow each other.

H: We reached out while slightly tipsy at [London LGBTQ+ bar] Freedom the other night. Jordan was swinging on the pole.

J: I reached out but then unsent the message because I thought that’s f**king embarrassing. No, I shouldn’t message when I’m under the influence. But you’re in conversation, aren’t you?

H: Yeah, I’m happy for her.

Ali Bromley made history as Big Brother‘s first out lesbian winner. (ITV)

Were there any housemates who weren’t your cup of tea?

J: Nathan could have done without his feet [being out]. Baked Potato, poor Baked Potato: Rosie. She had a lot of potential but maybe didn’t hit the mark because she didn’t even have a name, did she?

H: I’d like to see more of Rosie. I hope she does more stuff. She’s quite a quirky character, which we got to see glimpses of, but perhaps the edit took over when the romance started and they only showed those slightly cringey moments. We can’t speak though because we were doing things. It was wild to me that about three weeks in, they said they were boyfriend and girlfriend.

J: Nathan said that he was in love with her. That’s a bl**dy whirlwind.

Both of you were accused of having a “show-mance” for the cameras. Nathan and Rosie have endured the same criticism. What’s your take on that?

J: We’re f**king good actors, aren’t we?

H: Give us all the Oscars. It’s strange. Even to this day, we get some people [saying that]. Maybe it’s been heightened by the fact that the latest series has been on. It isn’t nice. And obviously Nathan and Rosie, if it’s genuine, then it can’t be nice to see people speculate like that. I wish them all the best.

Sandwich-makers Henry (L) and Jordan. (ITV)

Lastly, who would be your top picks for Celebrity Big Brother when it returns in March?

J: Charles II, Oscar Wilde, Cleopatra.

H: I’ve always said I’d love to see Nigella Lawson in [there]. We always see her in a very beautifully created kitchen. I want to see her in the mix of the Big Brother house.

J: The Royle Family: Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston. They could go in as a couple.

H: The more random the better. Why can’t they get Claire from Come Dine With Me? One thing I’d like to see is more drag queens, maybe Baga Chipz. That would be great.

J: I hope they don’t put any politicians in but knowing ITV, they probably will want to.

Club Sandwich is streaming now.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

