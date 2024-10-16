TV

Big Brother housemate’s ‘trans rights are human rights’ t-shirt thrills viewers

Fans are praising Big Brother’s Ali Bromley for sporting a ‘Trans Rights Are Human Rights’ t-shirt.

Viewers were delighted to see lesbian Big Brother housemate Ali Bromley wearing a t-shirt bearing the words “trans rights are human rights.”

The forensic psychologist, who describes herself as a “late-in-life lesbian”, wore the t-shirt while in the diary room after having a row with Khaled who she branded “false”. 

Her move follows in the footsteps of Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman Ricky Wilson and Doctor Who star David Tennant, who have both vocal supporters of the trans community.

Her decision to wear the top has been welcomed by social media users, with one writing, “Ali in a trans rights shirt. Oh, mother, we never underestimated you.”

Others called the t-shirt “fab” and “iconic” and praised her for showing “lesbian-trans solidarity”.

Someone else said they were “obsessed” by her complaining that housemate Khaled’s speeches “hurt her ear drums”.

While some fans have speculated that her support for trans rights could see her voted out, others said it could ensure her winning. 

Bromley previously revealed that her dream housemate would be Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause. Before entering the house, she said she was determined to be herself.

“I hope I will bring humour, friendship. I’m quite understanding and caring. I would also be someone [who] people confide in and come to for advice. That always happens, when I tell people I’m a psychologist,” she added.

Big Brother airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, except for Saturday (19 October).

