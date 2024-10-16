Big Brother housemate’s ‘trans rights are human rights’ t-shirt thrills viewers

Viewers were delighted to see lesbian Big Brother housemate Ali Bromley wearing a t-shirt bearing the words “trans rights are human rights.”

The forensic psychologist, who describes herself as a “late-in-life lesbian”, wore the t-shirt while in the diary room after having a row with Khaled who she branded “false”.

Her move follows in the footsteps of Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman Ricky Wilson and Doctor Who star David Tennant, who have both vocal supporters of the trans community.

Her decision to wear the top has been welcomed by social media users, with one writing, “Ali in a trans rights shirt. Oh, mother, we never underestimated you.”

You may like to watch

Ali in a Trans Rights shirt OH MOTHER WE NEVER UNDERESTIMATED YOU #BBUK pic.twitter.com/zIhPLqqvyM — haz ☭ (@emopunkloser) October 14, 2024

Others called the t-shirt “fab” and “iconic” and praised her for showing “lesbian-trans solidarity”.

https://twitter.com/JessAtkinson_92/status/1845918537140810114

Ali showing it's all about lesbian-trans solidarity. #BBUK https://t.co/LIL3g0tjoR — Courtney | a prime example of social decay (@televisualities) October 14, 2024

Someone else said they were “obsessed” by her complaining that housemate Khaled’s speeches “hurt her ear drums”.

Obsessed with Ali wearing a Trans rights are human rights top and saying Khaleds speeches hurt her ear drums #BBUK

pic.twitter.com/ULforK4znU — PATTY | HANAH & ROSIE STAN (@Patty8862) October 14, 2024

While some fans have speculated that her support for trans rights could see her voted out, others said it could ensure her winning.

https://twitter.com/drag_zilla/status/1845919143822086426

ALI WEARING A TRANS RIGHTS SHIRT!! CROWN HER IMMEDIATELY!! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/aygbtOwMKD — Big Brother Hub UK (@BigBrotherHubUK) October 14, 2024

Bromley previously revealed that her dream housemate would be Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause. Before entering the house, she said she was determined to be herself.

“I hope I will bring humour, friendship. I’m quite understanding and caring. I would also be someone [who] people confide in and come to for advice. That always happens, when I tell people I’m a psychologist,” she added.

Big Brother airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm, except for Saturday (19 October).

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.