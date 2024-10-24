Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces 2025 UK tour dates.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced details of a headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on her biggest tour to date in May and June 2025, performing her greatest hits alongside new material.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 1 November via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 24 May in Glasgow and head to the likes of Newcastle, York, Nottingham, Liverpool and Manchester.

She’ll then stop off in Cardiff, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol and Sheffield ahead of a final show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 12 June.

Announcing the tour, the singer said: “This year has been full of amazing tour dates around the world, and it has been so much fun.

“I absolutely love performing live, but it’s always an extra treat to be able to tour at home and I can’t wait to play my biggest dates in the UK yet.

“It will be wonderful to bring the disco fun to everyone! Headlining The Royal Albert Hall in London is a bit of a dream and it’s going to be very special.”

Fans can expect to hear her biggest hits including “Murder on the Dancefloor”, “Take Me Home”, “Get Over You” and “Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer)”.

Her 2001 hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” recently returned to the charts after appearing in the final scene of Saltburn.

It reached number two on the UK Singles Chart and has amassed more than 11 billion global streams across all platforms.

Later this year she will support Take That in Australia and The Human League in the UK ahead of her solo headline tour next summer.

You can find out Sophie Ellis Bextor’s full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How do I get Sophie Ellis-Bextor tickets?

They go on general sale at 9am on 1 November via Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-order her upcoming album from the official store here before 11:59pm on 28 October will receive access to a presale. You will receive your presale code by 6pm on 29 October to access the presale from 9am on 30 October.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 9am on 30 October. This is available to those with the O2 mobile app and can also be accessed via priority.o2.co.uk.