Tyler, the Creator announces 2025 world tour dates

Tyler, the Creator has announced details of a headline world tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The rapper will take the Chromakopia Tour to venues across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 1 November via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The tour will begin on 4 February in North America and head to the likes of Los Angeles for three nights, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington and Chicago.

He will then head to Europe with arena shows planned in the likes of Antwerp, Milan, Paris, Cologne, Krakow, Berlin, London, Manchester and Glasgow across April and May.

The Chromakopia Tour will then visit Australia and New Zealand for a string of shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Plus he also confirmed: “OTHERS DATES IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN THE FUTURE I AINT FORGET YALL.”

It’ll be in support of his upcoming seventh studio album, Chromakopia, which is due for release on 28 October.

It marks his first release since 2021’s Call Me If You Get Lost and features lead single “Noid”, which is accompanied by a music video starring Ayo Edebiri.

It’s also been confirmed that he’ll be joined by special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas across the tour’s run.

Ahead of Tyler, the Creator tickets going on sale for his 2025 world tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Tyler, the Creator tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 1 November via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Is there a presale?

Yes, fans can sign up for an artist presale via Tyler, the Creator’s website here. You’ll need to register for your territory and then you’ll receive details on how to access the presale which takes place from 10am local time on 30 October.

There’s also an AMEX presale taking place from 10am local time 29 October. This is available to American Express card members in North America, Australia, New Zealand, UK and select European markets. This is available via the AMEX website.