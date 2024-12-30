Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning hilariously recreate viral ‘Holding Space’ meme

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning, the stars of a new Bob Dylan movie, have recreated one of 2024’s most popular memes.

During press interviews for A Complete Unknown, the two stars spoke to journalist Tracy E Gilchrist, who said: “I just wanna let you know I’m holding space for you,” prompting Fanning to reply: “Thank you, I’m star-struck.

Timothée Chalamet admitted that he, too, was stunned to be in Gilchrist’s presence, before holding out his finger for Fanning to grab, much like Ariana Grande was seen doing with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo in the original meme.

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning recreating the 'holding space' meme. pic.twitter.com/TAxYBfyCMz — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) December 28, 2024

The ‘Holding Space’ meme originated in November, when Gilchrist interviewed Grande and Erivo.

Gilchrist said she had Wicked fans listening to the hit film’s song “Defying Gravity” and “holding space” with the lyrics.

“I didn’t know that that was happening… that’s really powerful, that’s what I wanted,” a teary-eyed Erivo said, with Grande clinging on to her finger as a show of support.

Gilchrist went on to admit that she’d only seen people “holding space” for the lyrics “on a couple posts”, adding: “I don’t know how widespread… but you know, I am in queer media.” The interaction swiftly went viral as internet users tried to work out what “holding space” for lyrics actually meant.

ariana and cynthia break down the “holding space” meme 😭 pic.twitter.com/EWtqqXqm83 — ale (@17POSTIONS) December 7, 2024

Weeks later, both Grande and Erivo revealed that they actually had no idea what was happening during the interview.

Timothée Chalamet’s new Bob Dylan movie, which is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!, follows the folk singer through the early years of his career and the controversy that surrounded his pivot to using electronic instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

A Complete Unknown, which is in US cinemas now and is due to open in the UK on 17 January, has attracted largely positive reviews from critics who have praised Chalamet’s performance.

