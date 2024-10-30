Clueless the Musical announces casting details for West End.

Clueless the Musical has announced casting details for its upcoming West End premiere.

Based on the iconic 1995 movie of the same name, the show will debut at Trafalgar Theatre on 15 February, 2025.

Tickets for the musical are now available to buy from ATG Tickets.

It’s now been confirmed that Emma Flynn will take on the role of Cher Horowitz in her West End debut.

She said: “I’m beyond excited to step into Cher’s iconic shoes and bring her to life on the West End stage.

“Alicia Silverstone created such a beloved character in the original Clueless film, and it’s an incredible honor to continue that legacy. I can’t wait for audiences to rediscover Cher’s wit and heart in a whole new way, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a timeless story.”

Joining her is Keelan McAuley, who will take on the role of Josh, which was originated by Paul Rudd in the film.

He said: “I especially can’t wait for audiences to hear the music in Clueless. KT Tunstall has created a great new score inspired by the music styles of the ’90s. Combined with Glenn Slater’s amazing lyrics, they’ve really brought a whole new energy to the story.”

The show has been penned by Amy Heckerling, the writer and director of 1995’s Clueless, and the original score comes from singer-songwriter Tunstall, with lyrics by Grammy winner Glenn Slater.

Based on Jane Austen’s hit novel Emma, the piece is adapted from the movie of the same name starring Alicia Silverstone.

It follows Cher Horowitz, the most popular student at Beverley Hills High, who is renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others.

She embarks on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But everything changes for Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect.

How do I get tickets for Clueless the Musical?

They’re now available to purchase from ATG Tickets.

The show is currently running between 15 February and 14 June at Trafalgar Theatre, with tickets available across its run.

Tickets are priced at £25 / £39.50 / £59.50 / £69.50 / £89.50 / £96.50 / £100.

Clueless will run across Monday to Saturday, with performances at 7:30pm every night and matinee shows on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:30pm.

To find out more and to book tickets head to atgtickets.com/clueless.

