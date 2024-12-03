Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace to star in Cabaret in the West End

Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace are joining the cast of Cabaret in London’s West End – and this is how to get tickets.

Emmy Award-winning actor Porter will take on the role of the Emcee, while Olivier Award-nominated Wallace will play Sally Bowles.

The pair will star in the iconic roles from 28 January at the musical’s run at the Kit Kat Klub.

Tickets for Cabaret are now available to buy from London Theatre Direct, with bookings available until May 2025.

Wallace has previously starred in the likes of Waitress, Oklahoma! and Guys and Dolls in the West End, while Porter’s stage credits include Kinky Boots on Broadway, for which he won a Tony Award.

Joining the duo in Cabaret are Vivien Parry, who returns to the role of Fraulein Schneider, Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club first opened in the West End in late 2021, and went on to win seven Laurence Olivier Awards including Best Musical Revival and Best Director

The show is performed ‘in the rounds’ for guests, who receive a ‘club entry time’ for pre-show drinks at the Kit Kat Klub, designed to fit in with the motif of late 1920s Weimar-era Germany.

It features classic numbers including “Don’t Tell Mama”, “Money” and “Maybe This Time” as well as the iconic title track.

The current cast is led by Olivier Award nominee Adam Gillen as the Emcee and Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford as Sally Bowles until 25 January.

A number of big names have taken on the roles of Sally Bowles and the Emcee in London including Cara Delevingne, Jake Shears, Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park.

You can find out more about Cabaret tickets below.

How to get Cabaret tickets

They’re now available to buy from London Theatre Direct. Booking are currently available until at least 31 May, 2025.

Tickets for the show are priced at £30 / £40 / £55 / £60 / £65 / £80 / £100 / £125.