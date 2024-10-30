The release of Dune: Prophecy is just around the corner, but how does the show fit into the iconic Dune space opera franchise and what is its release date?

Starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Travis Fimmel, Dune: Prophecy is a new angle on the epic science fiction plot and we have all the answers to your burning questions about the upcoming HBO show.

Dune is already one of the hottest sci-fi properties at the moment thanks to the popular film series – directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac – based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert and charted the noble House Atreides as they go to war on a desert planet.

If you haven’t caught up on Dune, Dune: Prophecy could be the perfect way to test the waters, here’s everything you need to know about this latest visit to Arrakis.

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the film. (HBO)

How is Dune: Prophecy connected to the movies?

Dune: Prophecy is a prequel to the Villeneuve Dune films – Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024) – with the series set some 10,000 years before the events of the film.

The new series, a spin-off project, chronicles the origins of the Bene Gesserit, an exclusive sisterhood of female sorcerers who have power over society, religion and politics.

The show focuses on the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula, who are members of the Sisterhood of Rossak, as they establish the Bene Gesserit sect, and the origins of a “breeding project” planned by the witches to create the Kwisatz Haderach. The witches also spread a prophecy to make the common folk believe in him.

According to the official synopsis, they also “combat forces that threaten the future of humankind.”

The Bene Gesserit are key characters in Dune, Frank Herbert’s novels as well as the prequels and sequels.

Dune: Prophecy is based on the Sisterhood of Dune. (HBO)

What is Dune: Prophecy based on?

The show is based on Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, a sci-fi novel set in the Dune universe.

Sisterhood of Dune is a prequel to Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel and the first chapter in the Great Schools of Dune trilogy.

The book is set 80 years after the events of 2004’s Dune: The Battle of Corrin when the fledgling Bene Gesserit schools are threatened by anti-technology forces.

Dune: Prophecy is out in the US a day before the UK. (HBO)

If you’re preparing to watch the upcoming TV spin-off series, be aware there is a different release date in the US and the UK, though only by one day.

The show will be available to watch live and stream on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK.

Dune: Prophecy will be released in the US on 17 November and from 18 November in the UK.