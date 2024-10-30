A Trump supporter wore a vest that declared he was ‘Born to Ride… Donald J Trump’ – and the reactions have been as explicit and savage as expected.

Between the vitriol-infused speeches of Republican nominee Donald J. Trump, and the ever-more-famous-celebrity-endorsed rallies of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, the political atmosphere is fervent in the run-up to the US presidential election next Tuesday (5 November).

While Harris has been backed by icons like Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift and more, Trump’s tactic has largely been to have his supporters and guest speakers, like Elon Musk and Tony Hinchcliffe, make outlandish claims and targeting entire demographics – with the latter calling the US territory of Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.”

That’s not stopped Republicans from backing their candidate, though. In fact, one is supporting Trump so hard that he wore a vest indicating that he was “Born to ride” the former President. An image of the unintentionally raunchy garment was first posted to X account @patriottakes – and yes, the reactions are everything.

“Born to Ride Donald J Trump” pic.twitter.com/JUDFJBRVL6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 29, 2024

One user wrote that the phrase was only shortened “because “Born to Bend Over and Take it for Trump” would not fit on the vest.”

Another added that Republicans, “really love to use homosexual love language, while saying they hate homosexuals.”

A third X user even noted that ’45’ did not in fact refer to Trump’s presidential number, but instead, “how long it would last….45 seconds.”

In all fairness, as another commentator noted, “every man has a dream.”

Not even if civilisation depended on it. 🤢 🤮 https://t.co/eNC2Ywx1wP — Tara Limerick (@TaraLimerick202) October 29, 2024

Many X users have also commented that Trump’s recent use of The Village People’s gay anthem “YMCA” at campaign events is starting to make sense, given the presumed intentions of the man that wants to ride the convicted felon.

Trump recently played the hit “nice and loud” at a rally in town hall event in Pennsylvania earlier in October; he reportedly danced for “40 minutes” to the banger.

He previously faced legal action for using the hit without permission in 2020.

Trump’s campaign has consistently targeted LGBTQ+ people, with the former president vowing to ban gender-affirming healthcare if re-elected.

Meanwhile, the far-right Republican manifesto Project 2025 – which is not officially affiliated with thew Trump campaign – declares that “transgender ideology” is one form of “pornography” linked to the “sexualisation of children”. In total, “gender” is mentioned 111 times, and “LGBT” or “LGBTQ” 18 times, in the handbook.

