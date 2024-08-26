Ahead of the US presidential election on 5 November, some notable LGBTQ+ stars and allies have publicly endorsed US vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, who is running against former Republican president Donald Trump.

Harris, a former prosecutor and senator of California, received the “full support and endorsement” from president Joe Biden following his decision in July not to seek re-election.

Harris has a long history of LGBTQ+ advocacy, while Trump used his four years in office to attack LGBTQ+ protections. A recent survey found that in the months leading up to the election the vast majority of transgender people in America feel anxious about the outcome of November’s US presidential election.

The vice president’s nomination has been supported by many celebrities, some of who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Here are some of the LGBTQ+ stars and allies who’ve publicly endorsed Harris.

Megan Thee Stallion

At Harris’ first campaign rally in Atlanta Megan bisexual icon Thee Stallion performed her hit song “Mamushi”. During the performance she said: “And you want to keep loving your body — you know who to vote for!”

During her performance of the “savage” remix she told the crowd that “real savages” vote.

Cardi B

Bisexual rapper Cardi B took to X to air her support for Harris in a 20-minute Spaces session.

The rapper said during the live conversation that she can’t stand any misogyny towards Harris.

She said: “I always knew how people are when it comes to women, but the disrespect? Listen, if you don’t like her as a politician, that’s you. But if you disrespect her because she’s a woman? It’s very disgusting.”

Cardi B concluded her talk adding, “the way that y’all disrespect her, makes me like her”.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, who publicly came out as non-binary in a moving video in May 2021, just weeks after coming out as pansexual, took to Instagram to share her support for Harris.

Lovato reposted Biden’s support for Harris on her Instagram story, writing “let’s do this!!”

She also posted a second story showing a picture of her and the vice president laughing.

Lil Nas X

Queer rapper Lil Nas X tweeted his support for Harris on the day Biden ended his campaign.

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer wrote on the platform, “lock in lil bro”, tagging Harris.

u get it ! — ᴍᴀᴊᴏʀ (@lilnasxmajor) July 21, 2024

Kesha

Singer Kesha, who in 2022 celebrated Pride with a candid social media post about her own LGBTQ+ journey, came out in support of Harris following vice presidential candidate JD Vance claiming the US is run by “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and … want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Speaking to media, Kesha has said she “absolutely” plans on supporting Harris and will campaign for her.

Mauren Morris

Country music star Mauren Morris performed “Better Than We Found It” on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Morris, who came out as bisexual months after divorcing her husband Ryan Hurd, also spoke in support of Harris prior to the convention.

She told USA Today: “I campaigned for Biden and have met Kamala and she’s a badass. I feel invigorated to vote. Living in Tennessee, it feels more impactful to have that say.”

Raven-Symoné

That’s So Raven actress Raven-Symoné is one of many stars who have signed a letter in support of Harris for president.

The letter refers to Harris as a “galvanizing trailblazer” who “has been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality for decades”.

In an interview with Oprah she previously said of her sexuality: “I don’t want to be labeled gay. I want to be labelled a human who loves humans.”

Colman Domingo

Gay actor Colman Domingo joined Raven-Symoné in signing the letter, organised by multiple LGBTQ+ organisations, in support of Harris for president.

Matt Bomer

Golden Globe-winning actor Matt Bomer, who is gay, has also signed the letter endorsing Harris’ presidential run.

George Takei

Star Trek icon George Takei, who revealed in 2005 that he was gay and in a long-term relationship now husband Brad Altman, has been open on social media about his support for Harris.

At the start of August he tweeted that he will support “whomever Kamala Harris picks as vice president”.

He has also joined the Out for Kamala Harris campaign for a live call in support of Harris. He tweeted that his appearance, alongside Ashlyn Harris, Sophia Bush, Brian Michael Smith and other special guests, helped to raise more than $300,000 for the vice president’s campaign.

I was thrilled to join the OUT FOR HARRIS call with my LGBTQ+ family last night. We raised over $300,000 from over 20,000 participants and signed up 1,500 volunteers for the Harris Campaign. You can still join the movement! See replies for how. pic.twitter.com/Mkdd0WlQSF — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2024

Say it with me: I will support whomever Kamala Harris picks as VP because I understand the assignment. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2024

Wanda Sykes

Gay comedian Wanda Sykes, who came out as a lesbian one month after marrying French businesswoman Alex Niedbalski in 2008, has been open about her support for Harris.

In July, Sykes reposted one of Harris’ speeches with the supportive caption of: “Listen! It’s not a game!”

On Instagram she posted an image of Harris which she captioned, “Let’s go!!!”

Cynthia Nixon

Queer Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon celebrated Harris announcing Tim Walz as her running mate.

Taking to X she posted a video of her sipping a drink from a coconut, while fellow Harris supporter Charli XCX’s remixed song can be heard in the background. She captioned the clip, “I’m Walzing on air!”

