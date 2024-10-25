Beyoncé set to join Kamala Harris at Texas rally

Beyoncé will appear on stage alongside vice-president Kamala Harris at a rally in Texas on Friday night (25 October), sources close to the pop superstar suggest.

The BBC and CBS report the sources saying Queen Bey be at the rally in Houston, the singer’s home city, just ahead of the last full week of campaigning for the White House.

Throughout Harris’ run, after she replaced incumbent president Joe Biden as the nominee, rumours have swirled of an appearance by Beyoncé because of her endorsement of previous Democratic candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. In addition, the vice-president has been allowed to use the singer’s track “Freedom.”

Beyoncé supported Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016. (Brooks Kraft/ Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s song, which has become a political and social anthem, was also used by the Donald Trump campaign but the star did not authorise its use and threatened legal action against the Republican candidate.

Many believed she would turn up at Democratic National Convention in August but were left disappointed.

Harris is already set to be joined by country singer Willie Nelson at the rally, as well as Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, and Texas Democratic senate candidate Colin Allred, who is running against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

You may like to watch

Beyoncé is not the only major music star who has thrown her support behind Harris. Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Eminem have all said they will vote Democrat, as has Chappell Roan, although her endorsement followed controversy after she said there were problems on both sides of politics.

In her endorsement, Swift said: “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the presidential election.

“I’m voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. She is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.

“I was heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Walz] who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body, for decades.”

She signed off her endorsement, posted on Instagram, with: “Taylor Swift, childless cat lady” – a dig at Trump’s running mate JD Vance, who used the words to describe several Democrats, claiming that women who don’t want kids are against “traditional families”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.