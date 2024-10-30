An Australian Trump supporter has complained after he was allegedly asked to leave an LGBTQ+ bar in Brisbane for wearing a MAGA hat.

Rob Holt attended a Halloween event at The Wickham, LGBTQ+ bar in Fortitude Valley, which describes itself on social media “Brisbane’s proudest pub”. He was joined by his six-year-old daughter and wife.

Holt was wearing a pro-Trump baseball cap with the text “Trump 2024” and three gold stars, ahead of the upcoming 5 November election. He claims that due to his hat he was asked to leave the pub by a female staff member.

‘There are people here who feel like they’re not safe’

According to Holt, the staff member said, “You have to leave. We want you out of here.” When he pressed for a reason, he said he was told it was “because you’re wearing a Trump hat”.

She reportedly explained, “We’re a gay bar, you can’t wear that here. We don’t want you here. There are people here who feel like they’re not safe.”

Following the incident he told Sydney 2DB radio, “I’m just disappointed and confused at the end of the day”.

Donald Trump has said he won’t run for president again if he loses to Kamala Harris. (Getty)

Holt said he has been left “disappointed” and “frustrated”, saying: “The thing I’m most worried about is that the new social contagion sort of coming across from America to Australia, where you get refused service, you are kicked out of establishments, not for who you are, but for what you believe in, or what you wear.”

He went on to say that “everyone’s allowed to have their opinion”.

The Trump-Vance Republican ticket has been vocal – and extremely negative – about the LGBTQ+ community in recent weeks, raising concern within the community and beyond.

Donald Trump has reportedly spent millions on anti-trans ads, targeting transgender inclusion in women’s sports, access to gender-neutral facilities, and gender-affirming care for trans youngsters, as he bids to win back the White House.

The 2024 US election is set to take place on 5 November, with Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate vice-president Kamala Harris making their final pitches to voters.

PinkNews has contacted The Wickham for comment.