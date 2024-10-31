Here’s why the Scissor Sisters reunion tour won’t include Ana Matronic

Scissor Sisters have announced a huge reunion tour – but they won’t be joined by Ana Matronic.

The group confirmed a UK and Ireland arena tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, with Jake Shears, BabyDaddy and Del Marquis returning.

But longstanding member Ana Matronic isn’t joining the group, with fans asking on social media, “where’s Ana?”.

In an interview with the Independent, Jake Shears said: “I think it just didn’t line up.”

“It’s not something that she wanted to do at this moment in time. And I didn’t want that to keep us from coming out and playing these songs,” he added.

In a press release announcing the tour it was confirmed that Ana Matronic decided not to join the tour “as she has other projects she is focusing on right now”.

“We’ve spent a lot of time collectively thinking about what we can add to our show that isn’t a ‘replacement’ for Ana in any way,” member, Del Marquis said. “She’s part of the spirit of this band and we want to honour that.”

While BabyDaddy added: “The 20th anniversary only happens once and now has to be the time for us to celebrate that album.”

Following the tour’s announcement, Ana confirmed her other projects, posting on social media: “People familiar with my story and career arc will know that in the heart of this Showgirl lies a giant Nerd. In the past decade my Nerd self has taken the wheel and is now driving my career.”

“I am currently finishing production on the first season of my history podcast Good Time Sallies which has grown into several long-term research & writing projects. With contracts signed and schedules agreed on these commitments, the timing of a Scissor reunion does not allow me to join my former bandmates on this tour.”

“I wish the band and our fans all the best – I will be there in spirit to kiki with you!,” she added.

The tour will see them perform their iconic self-titled debut album in full for the first time ever.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Laura”, “Comfortably Numb”, “Filthy/Gorgeous”, “Take Your Mama” and “Mary”.

Members Jake Shears, BabyDaddy and Del Marquis will perform ‘Scissor Sisters’ in full on the tour. (Kevin Tachman)

Released in 2004, the album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and has become one of the biggest selling LPs of all time in the UK.

The group told the Independent: “The UK has always been a place where you don’t really have to fit into something that already exists.

“If anything can be said about our band, it’s that it’s not really like any other band. We didn’t make sense anywhere else, and it’s just like we clicked here.”

The tour will begin on 16 May in Nottingham and head to Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Manchester, London, Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast and Dublin.

You can check out the group’s full UK and Ireland tour schedule below.

16 May – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – tickets

17 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro – tickets

19 May – Bournemouth, International Centre – tickets

20 May – Cardiff, Utilita Arena – tickets

21 May – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

23 May – London, O2 Arena – tickets

24 May – Leeds, First Direct Arena – tickets

25 May – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – tickets

27 May – Belfast, SSE Arena – tickets

28 May – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on 8 November via Ticketmaster.