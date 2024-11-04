Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has revealed that he has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The 47-year-old actor, who starred as Dawson Leery in hit 90s TV show Dawson’s Creek, told People Magazine, “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it.”

He added: “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Colorectal cancer, which men develop more than women, develops in the colon or rectum and is one of the most common cancers worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, the risk of the cancer increases with age, with most cases affecting those older than 50.

Easting a healthy diet, staying physically active, not smoking tobacco and limiting alcohol all reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. Regular screenings are also crucial for early detection.

Despite his diagnosis, Beek has continued to work, recently appearing on an episode of Walker. He is also set to star in Tubi original film, Sidelined: The QB and Me, which will be released on 29 November.

The actor is father to six kids who he shares with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

James Van Der Beek has been an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally for many years. 11 years ago, he shared a post on Facebook in support of gay marriage, writing: “I’m confused… how is two gay people getting married a threat to my marriage? Am I doing it wrong?”

Then in 2015, he mocked a recently introduced anti-LGBTQ+ law in Indiana in a hilarious Funny or Die sketch.

In September, Dawson’s Creek producer Greg Berlanti was honoured at the 76th Primetime Emmys with the Governor’s Award for his work in increasing LGBTQ+ representation on screen – including the groundbreaking gay kiss between two male characters on the show.

The kiss happened in 2000 between the characters Jack McPhee (Kerr Smith) and Ethan Brody (Adam Kaufman). Joshua Jackson, who previously starred in the show, said of the kiss when presenting Berlanti with the award that the show made history with the scene.

Jack and Ethan’s kiss on Dawson’s Creek (YouTube)

In his acceptance speech, Berlanti said, “I wanted to be a part of television even before I knew that was possible. There wasn’t a lot of gay characters on television back then, and I was a closeted gay kid, and it’s hard to describe how lonely that was at the time.”